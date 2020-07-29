Why these retail chains don't require customers to wear masks

"All Foot Locker team members must wear masks and we want all of our customers to wear them too. But there are far too many examples of retail employees across the country being hurt as they try to force the masks on. And when they don't. " The regulated state is even more controversial, "a Foot Locker spokesman said.
A spokesperson for Hy-Vee, which operates 265 stores in eight Midwest states, added:
"Truth be told, it is very difficult for any retailer to enforce or control each client's use of masks. Also, we do not want to put our employees in a highly conflictive situation with clients who may be very excited about this. as it has happened in other points of sale ".
Instead, Hy-Vee is parking employees at the entrance doors of all stores to deliver free masks to customers who don't wear one before buying. "We are being realistic and responsible in delivering masks and educating our buyers," the spokesperson said.
The various policies on masks show how retailers are in a difficult position as coronavirus cases grow, raising concerns about containing the spread of the virus in stores. Retail industry groups have said that masks mandates for customers should come from state governors or federal officials, but on July 15, the National Retail Federation, a top lobby group for the retail industry, also asked all retailers to create mask requirements for customers. .
In addition to retailers' concerns, opponents of the masks have sparked violent incidents in stores, restaurants, and other companies over requirements to wear them. A security guard at a Family Dollar store in Michigan was shot dead in May after he told a customer to wear a mask. In recent weeks, videos of confrontations between anti-masking customers and employees at Costco, Target and other stores over these rules have gone viral.
"We are following local public health guidelines, which vary from state to state and county to county," said a spokesperson for Bass Pro Shops. "Our Covid-related policies and procedures come from guidelines and requirements provided by public health officials, not from anything else."
Labor advocates say there should be a mask requirement for buyers, but they believe that it shouldn't be on employees to enforce the policy.
"It is outrageous that any company does not implement the same common sense customer mask requirement that Walmart and Kroger announced," said Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers union. "The masks mandates should be applied by trained security personnel and not by stretched retail workers."