Why these retail chains don't require customers to wear masks







Shoe drawer ( Florida ) and the Hy-Vee supermarket chain say they are not introducing mask mandates because they are difficult to comply with, and that they do not want to put their workers in the position of having to tell shoppers to put on face covers.

"All Foot Locker team members must wear masks and we want all of our customers to wear them too. But there are far too many examples of retail employees across the country being hurt as they try to force the masks on. And when they don't. " The regulated state is even more controversial, "a Foot Locker spokesman said.

A spokesperson for Hy-Vee, which operates 265 stores in eight Midwest states, added:

"Truth be told, it is very difficult for any retailer to enforce or control each client's use of masks. Also, we do not want to put our employees in a highly conflictive situation with clients who may be very excited about this. as it has happened in other points of sale ".