Why this area can seal Trump's 2020 fate?

Since 1972, every Republican nominee for president has won the suburban vote, according to exit polls. That's Richard Nixon in 1972, Ronald Reagan in 1980 and 1984, George H.W. Bush in 1988, George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004 and, yes, Donald Trump in 2016 (Trump beat Hillary Clinton from 49% to 45% among suburban voters).

(Sidebar: Mitt Romney in 2012 was the only Republican presidential candidate to win the suburban vote – 50% to 48% on Barack Obama – and lose the election.)

That correlation should be deeply troubling not just for Trump but for any Republican on the ballot right now.

Why? Because the revolt against Trump in the suburbs, which was at the center of the House majority-Democrats takeover in the 2018 midterms, appears to show no signs of slowing down.