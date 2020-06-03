Why TNG’s Tasha Yar Was Killed (& How She Came Back)

Lt. Tasha Yar (Denise Crosby) was killed before the end of Star Trek: the next generation season 1, but she made a strange comeback later in the series. Created by Gene Roddenberry, TNG was the first spin-off of the classic Star Trek: The Original Series. Released in 1987 and starring Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, the Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D, TNG he ran for seven very successful seasons and generated four TNG films. But by Denise Crosby's own choice, Tasha Yar missed almost everything TNGThe triumphs.

Denise Crosby was a regular series on Star Trek: the next generation season 1. Lt. Natasha Yar was the CompanyThe Chief of Security, an impressive achievement for a Starfleet Officer who was only 27 years old. Tasha was highly respected among the crew, formed a friendship with Councilor Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis) and, despite being an android, Lt. Commander Data (Brent Spiner) developed an intimate relationship with Yar, which was a crucial step in their early years. In search of being more human. Tasha earned Lieutenant Klingon Worf's (Michael Dorn) admiration for his fighting skills, and Yar also considered Captain Picard as a mentor. In her role as Chief of Security, Tasha regularly accompanied the CompanyFirst Officer Commander Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) on visitor missions. But it was during a Visiting mission to Vagra II in "Skin of Evil", episode 23 of TNG season 1, that Tasha was unceremoniously killed by an alien creature named Armus. With her sudden death, Tasha Yar became the first Star Trek regular series to be killed and Worf took his place as Chief of Security.

As Crosby said TrekMovie in a 2012 interview, she asked to leave TNG because she was "miserable" and her "I couldn't wait to get out of that show". TNG Season 1 experienced a series of behind-the-scenes growth pains, including a large amount of rotation on its writing staff due to intense pressure to live up to the original's success. Star Trek. But for Crosby, playing Tasha Yar quickly became monotonous. The actress explained:

He didn't want to spend the next six years going "Yes, yes, Captain", and standing there, in the same uniform, in the same position on the bridge. I was very scared that this was what I was going to do for the next X years.

Crosby's departure from TNG He was kind and received Gene Roddenberry's blessing for pursuing his career goals elsewhere. But that was not the end of the Tasha Yar story because, to Crosby's surprise, the actress was asked to reprise her role just two years later. At TNG season 3 episode "yesterday's company", the arrival of the U.S.S. Enterprise-C Through a temporary rift, he created an alternate timeline that put Tasha Yar back on the Enterprise Bridge in a new reality where she never died and the United Federation of Planets was at war with the Klingons. After Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) convinced Yar and Picard that this reality should not be, Tasha decided to accompany her new love interest, Lt. Richard Castillo (Christopher McDonald), back to Enterprise-C die with him in the past and set the timeline back to normal.

But Tasha's alternate story didn't end there and she got even weirder. Yar did not die, but was captured and enslaved by the Romulans. She then gave birth to a half-Romulan daughter named Sela, who was played by Crosby as an adult, making Denise the first Star Trek actress to portray her own offspring. In fact, Crosby created the idea that Tasha had a daughter, who TNGEditorial staff revised to be half Romulan. After her mother was executed when she was 4 years old, Sela grew up to become a Romulan commander who was an enemy of Enterprise-D. Sela faced off with Picard's crew in both matches of "Redemption" and "Unification", but his final fate was never defined.

Finally, the original Tasha Yar reappeared in the TNG series finale, "All Good Things," which settled on three different periods of Picard's life. In the past, the events that occurred during the events of Star Trek: the next generationIn the series premiere, "Encounter at Farpoint," young Tasha was once again in her position as Chief of Security for the U.S.S. Enterprise-D.

