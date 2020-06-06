Why Top Gun Maverick Needs a Beach Volleyball Scene

Will Top Gun: Maverick have a volleyball scene like the original 1986 movie? Here is why an updated version of the moment could have multiple purposes.

When Top Gun: Maverick In December 2020, there should be another beach volleyball scene. After all, Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Pete. "Dissident" Mitchell and Val Kilmer will make a cameo as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky To be truly successful, however, Top Gun: Maverick You will need a beach volleyball scene that is more than tanned bodies and masculine machismo.

Released in 1986, Tony Scott & # 39; s Top Gun He confirmed Cruise as a suitable movie star and scoffed at his evolution into an action icon. The story of aggressively confident aviators catered to the American tropes of the day (bravado, ego, winning at all costs), while establishing a homoerotic subtext. Top Gun & # 39; s Male characters enjoy personal and personal confrontations, if only to establish themselves as the alpha male in every situation. The sequence of beach volleyball in Top Gun It's still a fascinating cinematic portrait of the male bravado of the '80s in mainstream movies, with a soundtrack that complements sweaty bodies and all five. The sequence not only highlights the homoerotic subtext in the film, but also lightens the tone of the film, something that Top Gun: Maverick will need. In 2020, moviegoers deserve an equally powerful display of camaraderie, athletics, and pure cinematic magic, but with a message about modern times.

A new volleyball sequence in Top Gun: Maverick It would serve nostalgic purposes, as 34 years have passed since Cruise and the company's topless volleyball game, filled with carefully considered spikes, punches, and attacking maneuvers, fueled by Maverick's serious facade. He's slapping and celebrating each point, and Iceman makes sure it's not overshadowed. A similar sequence in the sequel may be possible based on the Top Gun: Maverick trailer, which shows a brief shot of Miles Teller's shirtless character on a beach.

Like the bar full of airmen singing "You've lost that loving feeling" Top GunThe volleyball sequence is a change of pace. It deviates from the serious tone of preparing for death-defying dogfights and flight sequences, giving the film a carefree and unique '80s style. In 2020, with Cruise cemented as an action star and the Mission Impossible franchise already to his credit as a serious, high-risk action show, Top Gun: Maverick you will have to differentiate yourself and capture the joyous tone that characterized the first film. Top Gun: Maverick It is already in danger of being too indistinguishable from Cruise's other action movies because Cruise's publicized insistence on doing his own stunts has become his calling card in multiple action movies.

A new volleyball sequence in Top Gun: Maverick It would also allow for a social comment on sexuality. In the original film, the homoerotic behavior is pure subtext, however brazen it may be. Now in 2020 long looks and physical intimacy shouldn't be a key point. Instead, a volleyball sequence could be used to develop a romantic same-sex plot through genuine dialogue and narrative conflict. If executed correctly, a volleyball sequence in Top Gun: Maverick It could become an important aspect of the film and can even become as iconic as the original.

