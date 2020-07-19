Why Trump's 2016 playbook won't work in 2020 (opinion)

That approach barely took Trump's day. He didn't win a majority of the popular vote, but his victory in three battlefield states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by a combined total of less than 80,000 votes placed him at the top of the Electoral College. However, as survey after survey shows us now, what could have worked with a strong economy in a moment of relative calm is a loser to a deadly pandemic and economic catastrophe.

The United States in 2020 is very different from four years ago. Unsurprisingly, a Fox News poll released Sunday found that the top issue of concern to Americans by far was Covid-19. In second place was the economy / jobs / unemployment. (Trump's top immigration issue in 2016 came in ninth place, with only 2% saying it was "the most important issue" in 2020.)

However, Trump has given up arguing about Covid-19, except to throw out the kind of misinformation he gave to Fox News's Chris Wallace on Sunday, where Trump rejected a national mandate for wearing masks and said, "I disagree. with the statement that if everyone wore a mask, everything would disappear. "

This is the same week, the Trump chief of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told the United States that if everyone wore a mask for four to eight weeks, we could control the pandemic. Trump comments like these are largely presumable why a new Washington Post-ABC poll released Sunday morning found that only 38% approve of Trump's handling of the pandemic, and 60% disapprove, a net drop of 28 points since March.

Trump, instead of laser-focused on Covid-19, has adopted a campaign strategy that looks like a replay of a (horrible) television show from four years ago. Sunday morning he was tweeting his usual stale rate of "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" If Trump couldn't make America great in his first term, why would his second term be different?

Then there's bigotry and white complaint politics that were a staple of 2016. In 2020, Trump simply switched his focus from smearing immigrants with lies about Mexican "rapists" to attacking Black Lives Matter (BLM) as a "symbol of hate". Again, this shows how disconnected Trump is with the rest of the United States. A Pew poll in June found that two-thirds of Americans support the BLM movement.

The same is true of the Confederate monuments and Confederate flags that Trump defends, since it is about "inheritance" and "freedom of expression." While Trump remains locked in the past, the rest of the United States moves on. NASCAR has banned the flying of Confederate flags in its careers, and on Friday Trump's own Secretary of Defense effectively banned Confederate flags at U.S. military bases.

Even Trump's new crime issue, punctuated by his repeated tweets of the words "Law and Order" and talking about crime in urban centers, does not qualify with most, except perhaps as a racist whistle that will save white America . for the threats he suggests the blacks and browns pose. In fact, in Sunday's Fox News poll, crime came in at 16th place in terms of being a major issue, with only 1% of voters saying it is a major issue today.

The latest polls show that Trump is woefully out of step with the United States. A Washington Post-ABC poll conducted on Sunday shows Joe Biden leading Trump between 55% and 40% among registered voters.

Trump's bigotry campaign may have worked in 2016, but today people want a leader to tackle Covid-19's life-and-death issues and the economic calamity facing the U.S. Trump has shown Americans that he is not that person. And that is unlikely to change between now and November.