Why Trump's involvement in Tulsa is less important than his confusing message

As the media sees it, President Trump's Tulsa rally was the largest political debacle in recorded history.

Journalists are presenting the president as defeated, deflated and depressed, his aides practically in mourning, his campaign plummeting.

There are many things that went wrong, and not just involving the size of the crowd. But anyone who thinks it will have a lasting impact, or that we'll still talk about it in two or three days, should have amnesia when it comes to new Trump controversies that displace old ones in the blink of an eye.

It's not true, as Trump's camp says, that the media is largely to blame for low turnout in Oklahoma. But the week-long coverage that piled up until Saturday night's event amounted to an incredibly negative barrage.

And the increasingly dire warnings about the risk of coronavirus reflected an astonishingly blatant double standard. The media warnings about Covid-19 almost disappeared when race protests spread across the United States, drawing much praise when tens of thousands of protesters filled the streets shoulder to shoulder. But the Oklahoma rally was denounced as a super-broadcast event. He had serious reservations about both, but there was no equivalence.

Did the coverage scare some people at the Bank of Oklahoma Center? Probably. In fact, it's surprising that more than 6,000 people have turned up in the midst of a pandemic. The problem is that the Trump campaign fueled the expectations of a crowd that sold out in the 19,000-seat arena, plus a second speech to an overflowing crowd that never materialized.

So the sea of ​​empty blue seats became a metaphor for the failure of Trump's first rally in months.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale blamed "a week's worth of bogus media outlets warning people to stay away from the rally because of Covid and the protesters." I'm sure coverage was a factor, but with some Oklahoma health officials warning about the risk, many Trump supporters simply decided to stay home.

And according to the journalists who were there, the campaign's claim that protesters were deterred from attending the demonstrations by blocking the entrances was simply not true.

Then there's the Tik Tok factor: Many teens say they pranked the campaign by reserving (and then canceling) hundreds of thousands of tickets, allowing the campaign to say there were a million requests. Parscale dismissed the notion of "left-wing and online trolls making a victory lap", saying it was not a factor.

Incidentally, he also said, "It makes us wonder why we bother to accredit the media for events when they don't do all their work as professionals." I do not expect any opportunity, since the objective of the demonstrations is to generate media attention.

Tulsa's coverage has been dramatic. Trump "was stunned" looking at the arena, says the New York Times, "and screamed attendees behind the scenes as he looked at the endless rows of empty blue seats in the top bowl of the stadium …

"When he landed back at the White House and walked away from Marine One, his tie was hanging from his neck. He greeted reporters, a defeated expression on his face, holding a crumpled red field hat in one hand. "

But more important than participation was what the president had to say during his more than 90 minutes in the arena. And it was a rather rambling assortment of greatest hits, entertaining but without any central theme or, in political parlance, a "restart" of his campaign.

How does taking 15 minutes to mock criticism of your down a West Point ramp, or a shaky sip from a glass of water, help you get reelected?

The president appears to have been content with a line of attack against Joe Biden, and lately nothing has stood against a candidate largely confined to his home. Trump has a harder time painting Biden as soft in China after John Bolton's book showed him pressuring Xi Jinping for reelection assistance in the form of wheat purchases.

Trump hit some culture war notes, particularly in the crusade against Confederate symbols, saying: "The deranged left-wing mafia is trying to destroy our history, desecrate our monuments, our beautiful monuments, tear down our statues, and punish, cancel and persecute anyone that does not meet their demands for absolute and total control. "

The Washington Post says Trump used a "litany of racially offensive stereotypes," including the "Kung Flu," and his criticism of Ilhan Omar for "telling us how to run our country." The congresswoman, who fled Somalia when she was 12, is a US citizen.

The Post says "it is unclear whether that racially inflammatory message will continue to resonate with white suburban voters, especially women, amid a national conversation about structural racism."

If that overstates the no, Trump said nothing about the murder of George Floyd, the protests, or national unity.

Trump's campaign may have ruined his moment in Tulsa, but the turnout is simply a fleeting shame, gleefully exploited by experts who are convinced the president is losing. The biggest question is how he copes with Biden, how the ex-veep builds a case for himself, and what the campaign looks like when he emerges from the dark shadow of the pandemic.