Why Twitter Only Labels Some Tweets As Misinformation & Not Others

Twitter has faced a lot of heat from President Trump after the social media platform flagged some of the President's Tweets. The tags marked the first time that a Tweet from Trump received a fact check flag, and this also raised some questions about what exactly Twitter's disinformation policy is.

Like any other social media platform, Twitter is riddled with misinformation and the fast-multiplying nature of Tweets means that posts on the platform have a tendency to spread quickly. That is believed to be one of the reasons why it is the preferred communication platform for POTUS. While Twitter now has a somewhat decent hate speech policy, it's not the same with misinformation. A problem that became even more troubling after the 2016 presidential elections and the Brexit Referendum, which saw large-scale disinformation campaigns on social media. Even more recently, the issue of misinformation has reemerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of correct information in managing the outbreak. Although slow in the past, Twitter has been trying to deal with the disinformation problem through a new warning system.

The warning system is likely one of the reasons why Trump Tweets Since last week, ballots have been marked by mail for the next United States presidential election. In addition to President Trump's executive order on social media platforms, there have been angry responses from right-wing users accusing Twitter of hypocrisy. Many have also been wondering how Twitter decides what to mark or verify the facts, as it is clear that many things are happening on Twitter and it could be said that it is impossible to verify the erroneous information in each Tweet. However, the social media platform has clarified how its tag system works in a Tweet thread.

Disinformation Twitter Policy

Twitter addresses two things that users ask: that it should not determine the veracity of a Tweet and that it should give context to Tweets so that people can decide on the information in dispute. Twitter responds by explaining that that's exactly what it's doing with its misinformation and fact-checking indicators. The company clarifies that it is not trying to address all the misinformation, but instead focuses on those Tweets that are most likely to cause harm, tampered with content, deal with civic integrity and / or COVID-19. Twitter specifically suggests that the focus on civic integrity and public health is due to the global situation and the upcoming presidential elections. Additionally, Tweets are tagged based on the severity of the content, the likelihood of being fake, as well as the scope and scale, which helps explain why Twitter marked President Trump's Tweet in mail ballots, as it Directly impacts elections, and meets the requirements. reach criteria.

Twitter adds that the warning tag attached to those Tweets will be linked only to Twitter conversations that contain factual statements, counterpoints, and ongoing public conversations. This is to give context to the information contained in a Tweet. The company also reminded users of its world leader policy, explaining that Tweets related to topics of the day, the economy, foreign policy or the military, could remain on the platform. This is due to the level of public interest and regardless of whether they violate the platform's policies. However, anything that promotes terrorism, threats of violence (except when it comes to political or foreign policy issues), and some other extreme examples still face enforcement action, including the removal of Tweet and even the suspension of accounts. . This explains why Twitter chose to mark President Trump's Tweet, considered by many to be inciting violence against protesters, rather than deleting it.

At a time when protests against racism are intensifying across the United States, and with elections only a few months away, Twitter is understandably taking a firmer stand against misinformation, unlike Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg . However, it remains to be seen whether Twitter's measures are being adequately and universally applied, as well as how effective they will be in the long term.

