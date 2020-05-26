Why was Luke's lightsaber originally PINK?

When it comes to lightsabers in Star WarsThere have been many different color variations used by both Jedi and Sith. While the most famous colors are green, blue, and red, over the expanded universe of the series, there has been everything from purple, orange, white, and yellow lightsabers wielded by heroes and villains. However, Luke Skywalker's original lightsaber was not blue or green, but pink.

before Star Wars: a new hope by George Lucas hit theaters, Marvel released two Star Wars comics before launch. The ongoing series, duly titled Star Wars by Roy Thomas and Howard Chaykin apparently had to fill in some of the gaps in the film, leading to one of the strangest decisions in the entire Star Wars comic book universe: giving Luke Skywalker a pink lightsaber at the beginning of his journey.

The strangeness begins on the cover of Star Wars # 2, where Obi-Wan Kenobi holds a pink lightsaber while he and Luke are surrounded by aliens. It is also worth noting that on deck the lightsaber is known as a "lightsaber". Inside the comic, art does nothing to dispel the fact that Luke's lightsaber is pink. When Luke first receives his father's lightsaber from Obi-Wan, it is clearly pink.

If you're thinking, "hey, maybe the colorist just screwed up," you'd be wrong. Luke's lightsaber was pink in the next issue during his Jedi training, it was pink in other covers, and even during Obi-Wan Kenobi's fight with Darth Vader, both its the lightsabers were also pink.

Perhaps, the artist and colorist used pink to show that a lightsaber was lit or glowing. But, that wouldn't make much sense considering how important overall lightsaber colors are Star Wars Serie. It's not exactly a strange request to make the lightsaber colors accurate for movies, or at least try to make them accurate. Instead, the original Star Wars The comics are full of pink lightsabers without any explanation.

Our investigation could find no particular reason why the lightsabers were pink. It seems like it was the best way to style them at the time. It is possible that artists and colorists were in a time crisis and did not have enough time to put each individual colored lightsaber. It is a great thing that is not included and will be rectified in the future Star Wars comic books. But, for fans who revisit the series, it's a confusing sight for a pretty big part of Star Wars history.

