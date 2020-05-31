Why was Shawn really pretending to be a psychic?

The whole premise of Psych is that Shawn (James Roday) helps the SBPD as a fake psychic, but what is the real reason why he has to hide his gift?

The whole premise of Psychoanalyze was that one of its two main characters, Shawn Spencer (James Roday), pretended to be a psychic. Here's why. In the series of EE. Shawn and his best friend Burton "Gus" Guster (Dulé Hill) ran a psychic detective agency based in Santa Barbara, California, and most of their cases were for the local police department, which had the two working for them as consultants.

Shawn was able to assist the police by spotting hard-to-detect details that others would have overlooked. His increased awareness of his surroundings became a great crime solving skill for the SBPD, and Shawn used this. "present"To gather clues and find the perpetrator behind each crime without the people around him realizing that he wasn't really psychic. He was able to hide his gift by pretending to be psychic."visions"That would lead to the killer. Shawn would also pretend to communicate with spirits, animals, and even inanimate objects. These things were part of Shawn's process of finding the killer, as he enjoyed creating suspense and putting on a show."

If Shawn is simply using his own natural talents to solve crimes, why does he have to hide behind the facade of a psychic? After all, Shawn is really only doing his own detective work, and the number of cases he's solved (with Gus's help) is an indication of how effective his unorthodox methods are. Despite these facts, Shawn felt he had no choice but to lie, and the reason for that goes back to PsychoanalyzeThe pilot episode, when it was explained that Shawn would face consequences if it was revealed to be a fraud.

At Psychoanalyze In the pilot episode, Shawn saw a detail during a news broadcast and asked for a notice that was so accurate that he suddenly became the prime suspect in a crime. Unable to explain how he, a person inexperienced as a real detective, could have acquired his information, the psychic lie occurred to him. By pretending to be a psychic, you didn't have to have real reasons to know these things. Once he settled the case, he found out that he had to uphold the lie because Chief Vick (Kirsten Nelson) said he would be prosecuted for hindering a criminal investigation if he ever found out that he was being scammed.

For most of the series, Gus and Henry (Corbin Bersen) were the only main characters who knew the truth about Shawn, but in Season 7, Juliet (Maggie Lawson) also discovered him, forcing Shawn to explain that he had to lie. to protect himself. Shawn continued to keep this secret until the Psychoanalyze end of the series. Shawn & # 39; s "visions"and"psychic episodes"They were shown in almost every episode, particularly at the end of each one, when it was time to expose the assassin's plan. For eight seasons, Shawn's disguise as a psychic was a vital aspect of the series, as he contributed greatly measure to show humor.

