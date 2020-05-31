Why was the Williams Hartnell regeneration episode missed?

Doctor Who is the oldest science fiction series in the world, but why did the BBC destroy the recordings of the regeneration of William Hartnell?

Doctor who It is the oldest science fiction television series in the world, but key episodes have been lost, including the regeneration story of William Hartnell. When Doctor who It started, no one expected it to last for so many years. The series was originally conceived as an educational program, using time travel to explore the past. It didn't take long for Doctor who to change shape, however, with the Daleks introduced in the second adventure.

In 1966, William Hartnell, his suffering health, finally recognized that it was time to move on. Usually that means a TV show will come to an end, but the BBC had a bold idea. The idea of ​​regeneration occurred to them, and Hartnell was replaced by Patrick Troughton. Regeneration became central to Doctor who, allowing the series to replace its star over and over, with each showrunner having the opportunity to reinvent it.

The regeneration of William Hartnell is a key moment in the history of science fiction, but surprisingly, the regeneration episode was lost. In the 1960s and 1970s, the BBC completely underestimated the potential value of Doctor who. As a result, they "scrapped" countless episodes of the Hartnell and Troughton era, destroying old video tapes to make room for new ones. This included the final episode of "The Tenth Planet", the regeneration story of William Hartnell. They were only kept for a few minutes, ironically because a clip was shown in the children's series. Peter blue.

253 episodes of Doctor who they aired in the 1960s, but initially only 156 survived in the BBC archives. Surprisingly that gives Doctor who a better survival rate than many other contemporary programs. Since the late 1970s, the BBC has made an intensive effort to recover lost images, uncovering missing episodes through tapes sold to international broadcasters, or occasionally on home video tape. Thanks to the efforts of fans, the BBC has successfully acquired an entire audio file of even the lost. Doctor who Some episodes have been released by Big Finish as audio-dramas, while the BBC has encouraged others. This is easier with episodes set in the present or the future, since historical episodes tend to be too detailed for animators to recreate.

And so, one of the most important moments in the history of Doctor who has been lost. Hartnell's regeneration clip has been used many times, incorporated into other stories as a flashback. Even today, fans roam the world and campaign that promises great rewards for anyone who finds episode 4. of "The Tenth Planet". But at this point, it is unlikely that a copy will be found.

