Why will lineup be more difficult for the Giants and the rest of the NFL?

A player on the practice field in the training field does not show much. Someone else, unsigned and therefore available, might work better. Normally, you make the move and bring the newcomer.

A player comes free during the season and you want to claim him, thinking he might be able to help you immediately, as soon as this week's game. Normally, it is an easy call. You cut someone you already have, claim the new type of exemptions, wait for them to grant it, and start the acclimatization process.

In both scenarios, there is an immediacy in the procedures. The player being considered could be signed, sealed and delivered to his building in less than 24 hours.

This summer and this season? That change will take five days.

This is part of the new age thinking that the Giants and all other NFL teams must incorporate into an unprecedented spring and summer, and, most likely, fall and winter, trying to start and complete a soccer schedule by working in and around a global pandemic. Inside the Giants' offices, discussions have already taken place about the possible need to stick with players who are already on the roster more than usual. Rather than get rid of a player, showing patience and keeping him close might be the way to go.

"That's what we've talked about," said head coach Joe Judge. “This may be a different training camp in the league in terms of the timing of the claims. That won't remove the move from the list, it's still the National Football League and people will seek to meet their needs and possibly improve their depth as they see the boys on the waiver cable. The only thing I think you should be aware of as a coach is that if you have to remove someone from the list to claim someone, it is better that you have a plan for that week so that you can say that you are in 80, but you are really 79 if that makes sense & # 39; & # 39 ;.

It makes sense. Each player on the Giants list had to undergo a new protocol before they could hit the field. They all had to take three COVID-19 tests and, if they were all negative, they were allowed to take a physical exam. The process lasted five days. The anticipation is that this protocol will continue throughout the season. So if you want someone, you will have to wait at least five days to get it.

The expanded list on the training ground makes this less difficult. During the season, it will definitely be a factor and you will need a strategy from week to week. Planning more than a week in advance will be essential.

"You can no longer train a boy on a Tuesday, Tuesday night when he is having meetings and on Wednesday he is practicing with the team," Judge said. "It is important for us to establish depth."

It will help the league expand practice squads (already slated to increase this season from 10 to 12) to 16 players, with four of the players protected each week from being signed by other teams. Previously, all practice squad players could be signed onto another team's active roster.

Another new wrinkle: up to six players on the practice team, normally reserved for youngsters, can be veterans, forming a kind of level system.

"That will be key for all teams and how they handle those 16 positions going forward," said Judge.

It seems to be more difficult than ever for undrafted free agents to stay in the final rosters, given that there are no preseason games for these largely unannounced players to make a good impression. The first of only 14 padded practices for the Giants is not until August 17 and the lead-up to the season opener on September 14 will contain fewer live drills and punches than ever before. A first impression could be a more important impression than ever.