Why will stimulus checks not be taxed, but unemployment benefits will be taxed?

Stimulus payments are tax free

Americans who earn up to $ 99,000 a year can receive payments of up to $ 1,200, while married couples without children earn up to $ 2,400 if they do not earn more than $ 198,000. For families, the threshold depends on how many children they have. Your income is generally based on your 2018 or 2019 tax return.

This money is tax-free and will not affect any refund owed to you, said Howard Gleckman, a senior fellow at the Center for Fiscal Policy.

Plus: You won't have to return any funds if you received a payment, but you'll end up earning more than the limit in 2020.

And if you didn't qualify based on your previous earnings, but end up below the threshold this year, you'll receive your stimulus payment when you file your 2020 tax return.

Additionally, stimulus payments will not count as income for government assistance programs such as Medicaid or food stamps, although the money could be considered part of your assets if you save it for more than 12 months, said Elizabeth Lower-Basch, director of income and job supports for the Center for Law and Social Policy, an advocacy group.

Unemployment benefits are taxable

To help those who lose their jobs, Congress increased weekly payments by $ 600 through the end of July, in addition to state benefits, and expanded the unemployment program to more Americans, including independent contractors, freelancers, concert workers, and certain people affected by the coronavirus.

All federal and state unemployment payments you receive are subject to federal income tax and possibly state and local income taxes, depending on where you live. the extra $ 600 You could provide almost $ 10,000 in income if you get it for the full four months, and that's before you factor in state benefits.

(Some states, like Florida, do not have income taxes, while others, like California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, do not impose state taxes on unemployment benefits.)

You can choose to withhold taxes from your weekly benefit through your state unemployment agency, pay estimated taxes quarterly, or wait until you file your return. Upon request, states generally withhold 10% of federal taxes and an additional amount to cover your tax, if applicable.

You will also receive a Form 1099-G showing the amount of unemployment compensation you received for the year and any income taxes withheld.

When you decide to pay the taxes due depends on your financial situation. Some experts suggest that you take the money out weekly so you don't have to pay a big tax bill later, while others say it might be better to get the full benefit now and pay the taxes later when you have a job and more income. .

When it comes to government assistance, Congress mandated that the additional payment of $ 600 not disqualify you or your family from Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program.

However, the boost could leave you ineligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, since food stamps are formally known, particularly if you have a smaller family, Lower-Basch said. Also, some people who already receive food stamps may be temporarily kicked out of the program.

Unemployment compensation also counts as income for federal Low Cost Health Care Act subsidies that help low and moderate income people pay their premiums and out-of-pocket costs.