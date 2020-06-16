Why won't anyone in the White House wear a mask?

They also come less than 24 hours later Trump strangely claimed that "if we stop testing at this time, we will have very few, if any, cases." And less than 12 hours after The New York Times first reported that Pence, in a call with the governors, had insisted, contrary to established facts, that they should tell voters that the reason for the increase in Coronavirus cases were due to increased testing. across the country.

And all of this is happening just five days after Trump's planned return to the election campaign in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in a covered arena that accommodates 19,000 people and where the wearing of masks is not mandatory.

It is a remarkable disconnect.

On the one hand, Trump, his allies, and his supporters seem absolutely determined to behave as if the coronavirus was a thing of the past, something that the United States, thanks to this president, has crushed.

"I just want to say that we have done incredibly well," Trump said in his comments Tuesday afternoon. "We are fine. Things are happening that no one can believe. Our country is opening up. And it is opening up quickly."

On the other hand, virtually all doctors, medical professionals, and infectious disease experts have said that wearing masks is the best defense against a second wave of the virus as the county begins to reopen.

In a study published by the National Academy of Sciences earlier this month, the authors concluded this:

"Our analysis reveals that the difference with and without mandatory face coverage represents the determining factor in shaping pandemic trends. This protective measure significantly reduces the number of infections. Other mitigation measures, such as social distancing implemented in the United States, they are insufficient in themselves to protect the public. "

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended wearing masks when they are outdoors since last month. Here is the guide:

"In addition, the CDC also recommends that everyone wear cloth covers when they leave their homes, regardless of whether they have a fever or COVID-19 symptoms. This is due to evidence that people with COVID-19 can transmit the disease, even when you don't have any symptoms. "

In addition to the very clear medical guidance from the experts and his own administration, there is the fact that many Americans look to Trump, as president, for guidance on how the ongoing fight against the coronavirus should be handled.

When the president, vice president, and virtually everyone around them do not wear masks (even when 6 feet of social distance is clearly impossible to maintain), the message is clear: masks are not necessary.

When the President makes it clear, as Trump has done over and over, that he chooses not to wear a mask because he doesn't like the way it looks, that makes the message even more powerful.

And when he mocks former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask, well, I mean if someone loses that Trump message, masks are unnecessary and for the weak – then you may need to make sure that your spinal cord is still connected to your brain stem.

What is so depressing about all this is that wearing masks (or not) does not have to be political. In fact, should not be political

It is not about partisanship. This is about public health. And if you're worried about getting the coronavirus, that's not the point! You wear a mask to protect other people! Especially those who are older or have pre-existing medical conditions, as we know that Covid-19 is much more dangerous for them.

Winning the fight against the coronavirus requires that we all understand that we are in this together. What Trump and Pence are doing is dividing us.