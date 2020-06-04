The Wrong Turn franchise is packed with many troublesome direct-to-video sequels, but Wrong Turn 2 actually improves on its predecessor in many ways.

Wrong turn It has turned out to have a surprising longevity when it comes to horror franchises, and the Cannibal movie has spawned multiple sequels, but not all are inferior to the original movie; this is certainly the case with Bad turn 2, which got better reviews than the original.

Rob Schmidt & # 39; s Wrong turn is a perfectly useful horror movie that combines the slasher subgenre with the taut and unknown nature of desert forests. The original Wrong turn It features a group of unlucky travelers stranded near the woods, and when their curiosity overcomes them, they find themselves wishing they had bought plane tickets. West Virginia's forests turn out to be home to an inbred cannibal family that society has ignored, which has only given them a greater appetite.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: How Wrong Tribute 2 Paid Tribute To 80's Horror Aftermath

Wrong turn Returns horror to the killer sub-genre Hillbilly who had fallen out of favor for decades. However, the film's greatest asset is the setting it creates and the haunting story behind this deadly family. Wrong turn the protagonists are pretty nice, but they're literally disposable and have less of an impact than the movie's bloodstained spot. It is for this reason that the many Wrong turn the aftermath features a return to the woods and the cannibal family rather than a recurring protagonist who survives throughout the films. Lots of direct to video Wrong turn the sequels become too free for their own good, but the original follow-up to the film really moves the material in a bold new direction.

Why Wrong Turn 2 got better reviews than the original

Wrong turn 2: dead end It already benefits from its predecessor because the first film does the heavy lifting to introduce the basics of the forest cannibal family. Bad turn 2 you can start having fun. The sequel also benefits from the conscious premise that it uses where a forest survival reality show is being filmed. This allows for a considerable body count and many opportunities to playfully mock the nature of cinema. Wrong turn 2 The premise allows characters to justify themselves in their stereotypical nature, and introduces Henry Rollins as a former US Marine. USA who has no patience with cannibals.

On top of all this, the deaths in the sequel are far more exaggerated and fun than what happens in the first movie. Bad turn 2 Find the right balance between comedy and horror, where most sequels lean too much toward the first, and the original doesn't get enough of the second. It is very surprising, but revealing, that Wrong turn has 40% on Rotten Tomatoes, while direct to video Bad turn 2 sits comfortably at 70%. In fact, if the sequel hadn't worked as well as it did with critics, then the franchise likely would have ended there.

The success of Bad turn 2 It likely has a lot to do with the fact that it's the debut movie by Joe Lynch, who has since become a notable name in the horror genre, helping films like Violence. Joe Lynch's talent and passion for the horror genre are obvious in Wrong turn 2, and the sequel is capable of elevating many of its parts and murders because of Lynch's eye, not the content itself. It is this lack of visionary talent that holds back the rest of the Aftermath of wrong turn. Instead, they are addressed as direct sequels to video, while Lynch approaches Bad turn 2 as an opportunity to demonstrate what you can do with gender. Other Wrong turn the movie is in the works, so the bar has been raised for her and any future installments in the franchise.

Next: Explanation of the full movie timeline of the wrong turn

X-Men: Emma Frost uses her sensuality as a weapon