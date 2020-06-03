Why Yolanda’s Catfish Storyline Was a Huge Waste of Time

Throughout the season, Yolanda was back and forth between the fantasy of Williams' existence and the fact that it just wasn't real.

90 day promise: before 90 days Follow the travels of couples who have met online. The show's fourth season introduced viewers to 51-year-old single mother Yolanda Leak. Yolanda, who resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, spent seven months talking to a man who she believed was named Williams and who said she was based in Manchester, UK.

There was certainly a level of empathy for Yolanda's situation. Her husband of 30 years, Dwayne, passed away and the mother of six was left vulnerable to catfishing. After her husband passed away, Yolanda did her best to start a new life and have another chance to love her new body as well. She decided to get healthy for herself and her children. Yolanda said: "Since her father passed away, my children have been my life."Things started to get tough when it came to Williams' identity quite early in the show. However, Yolanda was not ready to give up on her boyfriend online so easily. Throughout the season, Yolanda came and went between fantasy Williams really existed and the very valid opinion of his children that it was simply not real.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: 90 Day Fiancé: Why Lisa and Usman's relationship with Baby Girl never went to work?

Yolanda's daughter said everything there was to say when her mother first revealed that she had found love online. She asked: "Is your last name a first name?"And that, combined with & # 39; Williams & # 39 ;, obviously, the stock image profile photos should have been enough for Yolanda to conclude that it wasn't real.

Reverse photo search

Williams was exposed as catfish multiple times during the show. Yolanda's children did a reverse search of Williams' profile photos, which resulted in them discovering that all of her photos were archive images. But, on a topic that continued throughout Yolanda's time on the show, she did not believe Williams was fake and continued to chat with him. He slipped into his DM and stole her heart, apparently.

Yolanda's threatening email

So, fixed on Williams being real, Yolanda kept texting her even after receiving a threatening email saying private photos would be revealed if Yolanda didn't transfer money. After claiming that the only person I had sent private photos to was Williams, it made sense that the email had come from & # 39; Williams & # 39 ;. Yolanda said: "This doesn't sound like the man I love at all. I think he was hacked and someone stole the private photos I sent to Williams."

Yolanda would say that she "I just wanted answers" and that she wanted "truths"from Williams after any strange event, however, it seemed that he just wanted certain answers and "truths" that aligned with what she had already imagined about him. Yolanda did not ask Williams about the email threats that were sent. She said, "I also didn't ask him if he was Nigerian, or the Instagram account because the last time I asked him if he was Nigerian, he stopped contacting me.. "Because of seven months of talking to Williams, Yolanda actually had the Instagram profile that represented a real man, but things were repeated throughout the series.

Kara hires a private investigator

Every time something strange happened, Yolanda pleaded with her daughter several times, rationalizing the entire situation saying: "He called me, we talked for hours"

Yolanda's daughter Kara said, "This guy rips you off, I know he is."More and more excuses would come from Williams and, of course, Yolanda believed him, to the irritation of her children. Yolanda even came to believe that a woman contacted on behalf of Williams when her Instagram profile disappeared. Williams said he had been hacked and That excuse was good enough for Yolanda.

Yolanda's experience is no different from that of her partner 90 day fiance Cast member David Murphey, Yolanda was hell-bent on the idea that Williams, 40, was a real person in the same way as David. David finally met his baby online, Lana, however Yolanda couldn't even establish whether Williams really lived in the UK or not.

Due to her life experiences, Yolanda seemed to be the victim of a catfish. And who can really blame her at first, given Williams' kind nature and muscular physique? However, patience with the Williams situation really started to wear off after a while. As the 90 days As the episodes progressed, Yolanda wasn't really getting anywhere in her search for love.

Related: 90 Day Fiancé fans recreate Big Ed in viral trend & # 39; I like the view & # 39; by Tiktok

Was Williams a Nigerian man named Uche?

The entire duration of Yolanda & # 39; s 90 day fiance trip that seemed to go round and round in circles, probably because he never really wanted to discover that Williams was not a real guy.

The facts were looking Yolanda in the face the whole time, Williams didn't even know the name of the airport Yolanda was trying to book flights to. At one point, Yolanda admitted that a part of her started to question the whole situation, but she couldn't understand the fact that she had been talking to this man for months and that he wasn't really who she said. It was. According to Soap dirt, "A mysterious man, who claims to have dated Yolanda Leak, is actually Uche from Lagos, Nigeria. And Uche spilled some important tea. He says they also met via Instagram and technically they were dating."

Uche Gucheano Ibeh has a private Instagram account but shares in his biography a link to a YouTube interview between himself and Frauded by TLC described, "Uche comes with me to spill all the tea on Yolanda, Williams, and how Yolanda cheated on him!"

Did Yolanda know everything?

Spectators of 90 day promise: before 90 days They described Yolanda as "nice but delusional," however, rumors have circulated that Yolanda allegedly knew that Williams was not real all along. If this were the case, it would be quite strange for Yolanda to involve all of her children in the drama. So if Uche just calls Yolanda because they discovered him himself, we will never know. But, it's safe to say that something strange has been going on in Yolanda's IG inbox.

Next: 90-Day Fiancé: Ash and Avery's Marital Status Revealed

90 day promise: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

Source: Soap Dirt

What Kylie Jenner reportedly spent $ 130 million on last year