Why you should add nuts to your diet





Looking for a quick and easy way to improve your diet without making the biggest changes? Walnuts may be just what you need. Here's why: How walnuts can help boost your immune system, usually found in bread, French fries, smoothies, salads, chocolate, and of course in breakfast bowls, walnuts are a delicious addition to any meal you have, as its crisp texture comes together with a distinctive taste. They are also easily found in markets and are a cheap option to help make your sandwiches more delicious. But did you know that walnuts are more than just a crispy addition to your breakfast bowl? That's correct because research has shown time and time again that they are a healthy snack by themselves and that they are an effective way to help add something easy but real benefits to your diet. But how exactly do they benefit your immune system? This is how: It promotes intestinal health The consumption of walnuts can help increase the good and good bacteria in the intestine, which in turn helps combat the increased risk of obesity, heart disease and certain types of cancer by helping to decrease the inflammation.

Helps your mood and brain function

Walnuts also have large amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, which aid in the development and function of our brain. They also help improve our memory and are known to help improve the mood of people suffering from depression and anxiety. Reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes Although they are quite high in calories, walnuts can actually help reduce appetite and decrease hunger. This, in turn, helps you gain weight and reduces your risk of type 2 diabetes. In addition, previous studies have also shown that a diet with walnut oil helps improve blood sugar levels. Improves male fertility It may be a lesser known fact, but walnuts can also help improve male fertility. Walnuts do this by having a large amount of antioxidants, which help fight free radicals and stop damage to the sperm membrane. Support healthy aging Finally, walnuts are also rich in fiber, essential minerals, vitamins and essential fats that help promote natural and healthy aging. Eating a walnut reduces the risk of high blood pressure in a recent study.




