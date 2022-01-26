Are you searching go a bank that offers deposit accounts that cater to you all your banking needs? If yes then look no further than OCBC Bank. As one of the leading banks in Singapore, OCBC bank cares about its customers more than anything else and it is always committed to giving them the best banking services. When you open a deposit account with OCBC bank you are not only guaranteed your money safety but you will also be able to access your money anytime, from their ATM, online banking, and several branches. For more information about deposit accounts offered by OCBC Bank, visit https://www.ocbc.com/personal-banking/deposits. In this article, we will tell you why you should open a deposit account at OCBC bank.

They have a wide variety of saving account

OCBC bank has a wide variety of accounts to choose from. They include 360 accounts, saving account, global saving account FRANK account, children development account, statement saving account, passbook savings account, and much more. The fact that they have a wide variety of accounts to choose from means that you are guaranteed of finding an account that meets your needs.

OCBC Bank is accessible

One thing that most people consider when opening a deposit account is the bank’s accessibility. If that is the case with you then OCBC bank is the best choice for you. This bank has over 39 branches spread across Singapore. More so, 26 of their branches open every day from 11 AM -7 PM, excluding public holidays. This means that you will not have a hard time depositing or withdrawing your money. OCBC bank is one of the few banks in Singapore that is open during weekends. This bank also has over 1100 ATMs located at strategic places throughout the country. They also offer online banking services, meaning you can pay bills, transfer money and make any transaction you need at the comfort of your home or office, wherever you want. When you choose OCBC bank, you are assured that you will easily deposit and withdraw your money.

Higher interest rates on savings account

OCDC bank deposit accounts are the best in the country when it comes to interest rates. So, if you want to make money without breaking a sweat, then you should bank with OCDC. Some of their savings account like the 360 account offer interest rates of up to 3% per year. Additionally, when you deposit $10,000 and above from any other bank, you will receive a bonus reward of up to $238. So, if you are the type of person who likes saving and looking for a bank in Singapore that offers high-interest rates on saving accounts, then look no further than OCDC saving accounts. They have a wide variety of savings accounts for both adults and children. It is upon you to choose a savings account that suits your needs.

If you are searching for a credible and reliable bank in Singapore that offers great deposit accounts, you should choose OCDC bank. You will not only enjoy high-interest rates but you will also have full control of your account and money.