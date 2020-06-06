Why you shouldn't give up going to the movies (opinion)

As a professional movie buff and lifelong movie buff, I'd like to venture a suggestion: Maybe the collapse of Big Cinema has been slow to come?

While I have great sympathy for the many workers whose jobs will be affected by this precipitous fall from AMC and other major movie chains, the film experience was in freefall long before Covid-19 made it downright dangerous.

Had you been on AMC, or some other major movie chain, recently before the pandemic? Did you notice something wrong? Lobbies and stalls with few staff. Dirty bathrooms. Theater seats with waxy stains, wobbly armrests, and old milk rags embedded in the bottom of the cup holders. Ceiling lights with a decent chance of being left on through the trailers and, not infrequently, directly on film. Screens with rips and holes and strange shiny spots that made even the most perfect actors look like acne. Inexperienced projectionists who left the wrong lens settings and made 3D movies look like they were shot through a puddle of mud.

Everywhere, there was an overwhelming feeling that no one was paying attention.

The smaller independent art houses were also suffering; Even many of those who operated with a lot of love were threadbare and needed technological updates. Uncountable little places closed around the country piercing , in 2018 and 2019

Sure, people still went to the movies, but not with the same sense of reverence they once did, and not in the same numbers.

I'm not going to argue that the public was really good, but in recent years there has been an explosion of ticket holders devoting about a third of their attention to what was on the screen, the rest focused on sending messages from text, talk and run your finger over the chicken. their faces or rummaging through plastic bags for a second box of chicken wings. Blame the culture on the couch, blame the bubble on the iPhone – moviegoers had become a narcissistic nightmare.

Still, I went. Often for work, sometimes just for fun. I am not an athlete or religious; Movies are my church. Always the same thrill of anticipation as I settle into my chair, anticipating that Zen moment in the dark before the show begins, waiting for a moment of transcendence through art or adrenaline-fueled horror or a sentimental romantic comedy.

My whole life is lit up with movie landmarks. Being amazed by the bombing of "Star Wars", one of my first experiences on the big screen. He studied in the independent cinema of the 1990s at the Chicago Music Box, where, if he was lucky, there was a live pipe organ performance beforehand. Stumbling upon a cult fan screening of "The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension" in Westwood Los Angeles, the crowd screamed along with the dialogue. The feeling of greatness upon entering the Ziegfeld Theater in downtown New York, and the kindness and tireless energy of its veteran ushers. Watching "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" at the West Village IFC Center, John Cameron Mitchell appeared to introduce it. Mind in 3D by the 3D magic of "Avatar" on the largest IMAX screen I could find. The crackling energy of "Get Out" with a mostly black crowd in the Indiana, Pennsylvania mall.

What happens now?

This pandemic has provided an opportunity to restart in many areas. We have seen it in nature, where air and water pollution has dramatically decreased. We've seen it in people learning to get away from a 24/7 work mindset. Right now is a golden opportunity for the film to reinvent itself as well.

Theaters that thrived before the close had already discovered that they had to be doing something different to make the film special again. Look the success from the small but growing national chain Alamo Drafthouse, with its luxurious seats, delicious food, and star-studded cocktail menus (some linked to the movies on offer) advertisements That ensured that their viewers understood that they should turn off their phones, be quiet, and immerse themselves in the show.

If movie theaters return, they will have to operate with much more personal space for customers. That will translate into higher ticket prices. Maybe going to the movies will be more like the theater: the entrance is a little more expensive and the experience is treated with a little more respect ( Broadwaygogos alien to one side ) Perhaps, under new ownership, movie theaters would notice that people like to order an adult drink and a snack that doesn't taste like Styrofoam, and that they're willing to splash about it. And possibly that cinemas no longer have to be so huge. Shopping malls are becoming dazzling relic of the past – maybe the huge cineplex should be too.

We are learning to use shutdown as a learning experience for many aspects of life. Couldn't we improve the movies while we're at it?

As we all slowly leave our homes, we will want a sense of connection – secure connection! — More than ever. As the filmmaker and writer "Perks of Being a Wallflower" Stephen Chbosky reportedly said : "If you are in a movie theater, you can look down at two people and they are laughing while you are laughing, or you can look down at three people and they love that song you love. It is living proof that you are not alone."

Our culture is more charged than ever when we get out of the running of the bulls. Movies certainly can't cure everything, but they can help us learn to be together again. We hope we can find our way back to one of life's great communal pleasures.