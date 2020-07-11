Wife takes on the job of washing dishes in a nursing home to visit her husband with Alzheimer's

A Florida woman took a job washing dishes at her husband's nursing home after the coronavirus pandemic kept them apart for 114 days.

Mary Daniel's husband Steve has been living at Rosecastle's memory and care facility in Jacksonville since she was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's.

Before the pandemic, Mary visited her husband every night and helped him prepare for bed. She couldn't live with him, but it was what she could do to stay connected to him.

"I put it in a memory spotlight and everything was going very, very well," Mary told CBS News. "I was prospering with all the people, and in March, obviously, everything changed."

When the coronavirus spread across the state, Governor Ron DeSantis banned visits to nursing homes to protect patients and prevent spread among a vulnerable population. Mary sent "at least a hundred" messages to DeSantis asking for permission to visit her husband, and appeared on local news to tell her story.

"We tried a window visit," Mary told First Coast News. He visited her twice a week and stood in front of her window. "He just cried. You can't explain it to him. "

Mary appealed to Rosecastle, offering to bring a therapy dog ​​or other volunteer, but the center was not sure how long the pandemic would last. Then out of nowhere, the corporate office approached Mary and offered her a job as a dishwasher.

She finally reunited with her husband on July 3, after almost four months apart.

"He had watery eyes," said Mary. "He touched my face, even with the mask on."

Mary has also created a Facebook group called Caregivers for Compromise, because isolation also kills, urging the governor to reconsider visits under certain circumstances.

"After 114 days, today I had to hug my husband. I also washed many dishes," wrote Mary Daniel on Facebook, according to FOX 12. "Proof that there is a will, there is a way!"