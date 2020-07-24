Wikipedia administrators warn editors about the use of Fox News as a source of & # 39; contentious claims & # 39;

The Wikipedia community recently participated in a lively debate over whether Fox News is a reliable enough source to use as a citation for encyclopedia entries. Dozens upon dozens of editors, all of whom are volunteers, weighed in on what was a lively online discussion. Some argued in favor of Fox News. Others argued against it. Some met in the middle.

The debate, however, came to an end earlier this week. On Tuesday, a panel of three administrators, who are also volunteers but undergo a rigorous investigative process to acquire administrative powers, issued a ruling. Administrators said there was "no consensus on the reliability" of Fox news. Because of that, the three administrators said Fox News "should be used with caution" by editors "to verify contentious claims" related to the policy and The science.

On Wikipedia's perennial font page, Fox News, which was previously a green level font, is now classified as a yellow level font with the administrators note attached. The three administrators told me in a joint statement that the ruling "will probably have little effect on most articles," since Fox News is often used to support non-political or science related posts.

But, the editor added, "the use of Fox News in these two areas, however, will be carefully examined; it can still be used, but probably only when there are additional sources to corroborate or if it is clearly marked as opinion or biased." In other words, prior to this discussion, an editor would need to argue why not use a Fox News source, but now the expectation that any dispute will require the person who wants Fox to be the primary source / reference will have to make the argument. for inclusion. "