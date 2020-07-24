Wikipedia administrators warn editors about the use of Fox News as a source of & # 39; contentious claims & # 39;

The debate, however, came to an end earlier this week. On Tuesday, a panel of three administrators, who are also volunteers but undergo a rigorous investigative process to acquire administrative powers, issued a ruling. Administrators said there was "no consensus on the reliability" of Fox news. Because of that, the three administrators said Fox News "should be used with caution" by editors "to verify contentious claims" related to the policy and The science.
But, the editor added, "the use of Fox News in these two areas, however, will be carefully examined; it can still be used, but probably only when there are additional sources to corroborate or if it is clearly marked as opinion or biased." In other words, prior to this discussion, an editor would need to argue why not use a Fox News source, but now the expectation that any dispute will require the person who wants Fox to be the primary source / reference will have to make the argument. for inclusion. "
A spokesperson for the WikiMedia Foundation, the charitable organization that hosts Wikipedia, explained in part: "The result is a guide for editors to use caution when citing Fox News on two topics; for other topics, Fox News is generally considered trustworthy."
That these guidelines now exist for Fox News is not reflected particularly well online. I contacted a Fox News spokesperson, but received no response.