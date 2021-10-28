This Wild Mountain Thyme movie review will give you the Wild Mountain Thyme release date, Wild Mountain Thyme plot, and Wild Mountain Thyme star cast. You can also find out if Wild Mountain Thyme is worth watching in theaters or not by reading this blog post. So, let’s get started!

What is the release date of Wild Mountain Thyme?

The release dates for the upcoming movie are often subject to change. Make sure you check the most exact release date from time to time. The movie “Wild Mountain Thyme” is coming out on December 11, 2020. It will be distributed by Lionsgate UK, GEM Entertainment, Bleecker Street Media, Elevation Pictures, Shaw Organization, Splendid Film, Front Row Filmed Entertainment and Madman Entertainment.

The movie “Widows” was released in the United States on December 11, 2020. It is a good movie. The trailer of the movie was also released on November 10, 2020. Shanley said that if the characters sounded like his relatives, no one would understand them. The accent needs to be more accessible to a global audience.

This movie was rented a lot when it came out. It is only on DVD now. If you have a DVD player, you can watch it.

What is the plot of Wild Mountain Thyme?

The film is about a family that has a farm. The father wants to give the farm to his American nephew instead of his son. But there is conflict in the family when they want to keep the farm and they fight against the father.

John Patrick Shanley, the person who created Moonstruck, made a new movie called Wild Mountain Thyme. Rosemary Muldoon from Dublin wants to get Anthony Reilly from her town to love her. The problem is that Anthony (Jamie Dornan) seems to have inherited a family curse. He does not know about the admirer who likes him. His father, Tony Reilly (Christopher Walken), plans to sell his family farm. He will get the money from selling the farm to his American nephew (Jon Hamm). Anthony wants to follow his dreams. He cares about people. You can see this in the movie. It is funny, makes you feel good, and is also romantic.

Who will be starring in it?

Here is the list of actors and actresses in the movie . They are sorted mostly by their credits.

Emily Blunt as Rosemary Muldoon

Jamie Dornan as Anthony Reilly

Dearbhla Molloy as Aoife Muldoon

Jon Hamm as Adam Kelly

Christopher Walken as Tony Reilly

Abigail Coburn as young Rosemary Muldoon

DarraghO’Kane as young Anthony Reilly

Barry McGovern as Cleary

Lydia McGuinness as Eleanor

Danielle Ryan as Maeve

Don Wycherley as Chris Muldoon

Clare Barrett as Mary Reilly

Anna Weekes as Fiona

Tony Reidy as Pub Band

Des Cafferty as Pub Band

Dan Delany as Pub Band

Michael McCormack as Owen the Townsman

Jon Tenney as Pub MC

Tommy O’Neill as Uncle Frank

Rosemary Muldoon as Woman at Picnic

Paige Bestington as Ballerina

What is the information related to?

A review aggregator called Rotten Tomatoes gave the movie a 26% positive review. The average rating was 5/10. Their critic’s consensus reads: “Wild Mountain Thyme is a baffling misfire for a talented filmmaker and impressive cast.” This movie is about a group of people who go on a plane trip. It has been rated 45/100 by 24 people who reviewed it.

David Ehrlich of IndieWire gave the film a “C-“. He thought the script was not good. There are many close-ups. David was trying to write with enchantment so everyone could enjoy it in their back row. I don’t know why this effect is so intense. Maybe someone planted a bomb in Shanley’s editing bay and set it to explode if any cut of the movie dipped below 50 kilohertz. Mick LaSalle from the San Francisco Chronicle liked the movie. He said, “Wild Mountain Thyme is a gentle spirit.” In other words, it is very nice. He liked it so much that he wanted to see more of it.