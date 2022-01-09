In this article, we will talk about the movie Desperate Riders. This movie is a Western genre and stars Drew Waters as well as others. The movie has been directed by Michael Feifer. If you want to know everything about the movie, you are at the right place. Read on to find out!!

What are Desperate Riders about?

The official synopsis in Apple trailers reads, “In this Western starring Tom Berenger and Trace Adkins, the action begins as Kansas Red (Drew Waters, “True Detective”) rescues young Billy from a card-game shootout. The boy asks Red for help protecting his family from outlaw Thorn (Adkins), who’s just kidnapped Billy’s mother, Carol. As Red and Billy ride off to rescue Carol, they run into beautiful, tough-as-nails Leslie, who’s managed to escape Thorn’s men. The three-race to stop Thorn’s wedding to Carol with guns a-blazing — but does she want to be rescued?”

When is the movie coming on screens?

The movie is going to hit the theatres on February 25th, 2022. So, if you are waiting for this movie, your wait is not long.

Who are in the movie?

The movie has been directed by Michael Feifer. The story has been written by Lee Martin. The movie stars Drew Waters as Kansas Red. Vanessa Evigan will be playing Leslie. Other cast includes:

Sam Ashby as Billy

Victoria Pratt as Carol

Cowboy Troy as Finnegan

Rob Mayes as Deputy Harms

Trace Adkins as Thorn

Erin Bethea as Marianne

What is the cast saying about the movie?

Lead actor Drew Waters says, “It was amazing working with Vanessa Evigan again. I loved every second of shooting this movie! We had so much fun on set!” Lead actress Vanessa Evigan says, “I love all of my fans and hope to make them proud with ‘Desperate Riders’, the movie I will always be most proud of. It’s a great script by Lee Martin. “We had such an amazing time filming this in Texas,” Trace Adkins said about his role in the film. I really think the cast and crew have something special here. Desperate Riders is a good, old-fashioned western,” said Rob Mayes, who also appears in the film. “It was great to work with such a talented cast and crew. I think audiences are going to love it. Director Lee Martin says, “Desperate Riders is about family, sacrifice, and redemption. I’m excited for audiences to see it.

What are some of the scenes in the trailer?

The cast appears riding their horses throughout different parts of an expansive landscape while also carrying out shootouts with baddies from time to time. The highlight scene shows Red falling off his horse after getting shot by the enemies but he manages to get back up and continue fighting them all alone until backup finally arrives. He then falls down unconscious due to gunshot wounds as others try waking him up.

Why people should watch the movie?

This is a movie that people should watch because it’s an action-packed, dramatic western film with strong moments of family bonding and raw emotion. It also captures the spirit of survival for those who are fighting to keep their land safe from bandits even if they have to make sacrifices in doing so. Desperate Rider is a movie that people should watch because the characters in the movie are very believable and easy to root for, making the film all the more enjoyable to watch. In addition, the fight scenes are realistically choreographed and brutal, adding excitement and tension to the overall story. So if you’re looking for a good old-fashioned western movie full of drama, action, and suspense, be sure to check out Desperate Riders! So, now you all know what Desperate Riders are all about. And the release dates have also been declared. Go watch out for the film when it hits the screens. It is a good movie to watch if you are into action sequences and the old retro era.