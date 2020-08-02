Wild video shows Florida man on hood of mobile semitruck

A dramatic video posted on social media shows a man desperately clinging to the hood of a moving semi-trailer on a Florida highway on Saturday.

The wild, movie-fit scene played out just after 1 p.m. at the Florida Turnpike, and left viewers stunned.

"What the hell?" A man in a car can be heard filming the episode as the truck rushes down the highway, jerking from side to side in an apparent attempt to untie the hanger.

"Holy God!" Oh my God! "What are you doing?" says the man as he and a woman in the car laugh in disbelief.

The video was originally posted on Facebook by Erik Morales and then shared On twitter.

The man clinging to the beloved life had climbed onto the hood of the northbound truck and had started hitting his windshield, WPTV reported, citing authorities.

A friend of the man had told police that the duo were traveling south on the turnpike in a Toyota SUV when the man got out of the car on a ramp, crossed the road divider and jumped on the truck.

At one point in the footage, the truck driver even slammed on the brake, but the man held on and yelled something to witnesses recording the encounter.

The truck traveled from mile marker 86 to 95 with the man on top of the hood before a Florida highway patrol stopped the large platform.

The man was rushed to the hospital and no arrests were made immediately.