wildfires-are-blazing-new-records-as-they-burn-in-15-western-states

A firefighter battles flames in Santa Cruz County, California, on Thursday, August 20.

Scorched homes and vehicles are seen in the Spanish Flat Mobile Villa in Napa County, California, on August 20.

Peter Koleckar reacts after seeing multiple homes burned in his neighborhood in Bonny Doon, California, on August 20.

A forest burns in Bonny Doon on August 20.

A man looks at a tree blocking his way while attempting to go home after a fire ravaged Vacaville, California, on August 20.

A melted, plastic fence lies on the charred ground after fire swept through Vacaville on August 20.

Sarah Hawkins searches through rubble after her Vacaville home was destroyed on August 20.

Fire crews maintain a backburn to control the River Fire near the Las Palmas neighborhood in Salinas, California, on Wednesday, August 19.

Gina Santos cries in her car after evacuating Vacaville on August 19.

People herd cows down Pleasants Valley Road in Vacaville on August 19.

Flames from the Lightning Complex fires consume a home in Napa County, California, on August 19.

Embers burn along a hillside above Lake Berryessa as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through Napa County, California, on Tuesday, August 18. This image was taken with a long exposure.

A resident runs into a home to save a dog while flames from the Hennessy Fire close in near Lake Berryessa on August 18.

A home burns as the LNU Lightning Complex fires tear through the Spanish Flat community in Napa County on August 18.

An air tanker drops retardant on fires in the Spanish Flat community of Napa County on August 18.

Flames from the Hennessy Fire consume a cabin at the Nichelini Family Winery in Napa County.

Tony Leonardini works on a spot fire as thunderstorm winds fan the Hennessy Fire in Napa County on Monday, August 17.

Smoke from the Grizzly Creek Fire is thick in Glenwood Canyon, near Glenwood Springs, Colorado, on Sunday, August 16.

Kathy Mathison looks at the still-smoldering wildfire that, just a day before, came within several feet of her home in Bend, Oregon.

Firefighters look at smoke and flames rising from the Ranch2 Fire in the San Gabriel Mountains, east of Los Angeles, on Friday, August 14.

A helicopter makes a water drop over the Ranch2 Fire in Azusa, California, on Thursday, August 13.

A car is charred by the Lake Fire near Lake Hughes, 60 miles north of Los Angeles, on August 13.

A couple watches the Ranch2 Fire from a distance on August 13.

A firefighter crew works in Lake Hughes on August 13.

The Lake Fire burns a home in Angeles National Forest on August 13.

Flames and smoke from the Lake Fire rise on Wednesday, August 12.

A firefighter works against the Lake Fire on August 12.

Firefighters make an escape plan as the Lake Fire burns a hillside on August 12.

A tanker makes a drop on the Lake Fire on August 12.

A plume of smoke rises from the Lake Fire on August 12.