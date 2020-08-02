Wild's Matt Dumba is the first NHL player to kneel for the national anthem

Minnesota's Matt Dumba became the first NHL player to kneel during the US national anthem when he did so before the first playoff game between the Oilers and the Blackhawks in Edmonton, Alberta.

Dumba knelt in the ice center on Saturday, while fellow black players Malcolm Subban of Chicago and Darnell Nurse of Edmonton stood with one hand on one of their shoulders. Several teams this week came together during the US and Canadian anthems, with some players closing their arms to show solidarity.

With the message "END RACISM" on the video screens around him, the savage advocate delivered a passionate speech on racial injustice on behalf of the league and the Hockey Diversity Alliance.

Dumba and a handful of other black hockey players formed the organization in June after George Floyd died in political custody in Minnesota.

"Racism is everywhere, and we have to fight it," said Dumba. "We will fight injustice and we will fight for what is right. I hope this inspires a new generation of hockey players and hockey fans because black lives matter, Breonna Taylor's life matters. Hockey is a great game, but it could be much better, and it starts with all of us. ”

Dumba, who is Filipino-Canadian, wore a Hockey Diversity Alliance sweatshirt while delivering the speech and kneeling. Later, he received support from the entire hockey community.

"I think everyone in the league is with those guys," said Colorado forward Matt Nieto. "There is simply no place for racism in our sport or in any sport or just generally for that matter."

J.T. Brown, who raised his right fist during the anthem before a 2017 game when he was with the Tampa Bay Lightning, said on Twitter that he applauded "this great start" from Dumba.

"In the future, teammates should not allow teammates to fight this battle alone," Brown tweeted. "We always show each other on the ice, this should be no different."

Earlier this week, avalanche center Nazem Kadri said being with Minnesota players before an exhibition game was a good sign of solidarity, but asked for more than just gestures.

"We are trying to make the game more diverse, and the diversity in the game does not happen with racism still ongoing, so it is important to us," said Kadri. "As players, we have addressed that. From the league's point of view, I think maybe we would like to see a little more recognition and that they address the situation and know that they support their players. "

When asked about Kadri's comments, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told The Associated Press on Friday: "We fully agree with the ultimate goal."

The league is made up of more than 95 percent white players and has no people of color as coaches or general managers. The recent national debate on racism caused many of those white players to speak on the subject.

"I have said how I feel, and other players are also feeling comfortable saying how they feel," said All-Star forward Tyler Seguin, who marched in a peaceful protest in Dallas.

When the playoffs started on Saturday, a banner at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena read: "#WeSkateFor Black Lives." Arizona head coach Rick Tocchet said he received a call from Vegas forward Ryan Reaves before the exhibition game between the Coyotes and Golden Knights about players closing their arms and glad to see the league prioritize diversity. .

"I'm aware of those things," said Tocchet. "I thought it was awesome. I saw all the other teams do different things. To demonstrate that consciousness is excellent. "

Reaves wanted to do something to raise awareness during the anthem, and his teammates told him they would support him. He chose not to kneel because he wanted to do something that the entire team could be part of.

"For many guys, kneeling is not the way they want to show support, and if we wanted to do something as a team, my big thing was that I didn't want anyone to be uncomfortable with what they wanted to do." "Reaves said." I know if I said I wanted everyone to kneel down, at least one guy would feel awkward and didn't want that. "So I think this was the best way to be able to include everyone and make everyone feel comfortable with what we were doing. "