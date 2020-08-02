Wilford Brimley, actor and singer of Quaker Oats, dies at 85

Brimley died Saturday while hospitalized in St. George, Utah, his manager Lynda Bensky told CNN. He had been in the ICU, where he was receiving treatment for medical problems and was on dialysis.

"Wilford Brimley was a man he could trust. He said what he meant and he meant what he said," said Bensky. "He had a tough exterior and a tender heart. I am sad that he can no longer hear my friend's wonderful stories. He was one of a kind."

His film credits date back to the 1970s and include "Cocoon", "The Natural" and "The Thing". He also starred in several television shows, including NBC's "Our House" as a gruff widower who asks his daughter-in-law and children to live with him.

In addition to Quaker Oats, he also appeared in commercials for the American Diabetes Association, where he used his raspy baritone to urge people to check their blood sugar frequently.