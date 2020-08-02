Wilford Brimley, actor in "The Natural" and "Cocoon", died at 85

Wilford Brimley, best known for his roles in The natural, the 1982 remake The thing, Signature and Cocoon, died Saturday. He was 85 years old.

Her agent, Lynda Bensky, told the New York Times that she had been sick with a kidney problem for two months.

Brimley was also famous for the Quaker Oats commercial series in which he appeared.

Pauline Kael skillfully summed up her appeal in a few words. Reviewing Cocoon To the New Yorker in 1985, she said, "Wilford Brimley, with his walrus mustache and friendly tummy, blatantly reckless his role."

Brimley, who seemed to be entering old age several decades ago, appeared perfectly at home in Ron Howard's film about older people involuntarily rejuvenated by an alien life force in the pool where they do water aerobics despite being only 51 years old. that moment. . Brimley's Ben Luckett doing cannonballs in the pool is one of the movie's most memorable moments. Brimley returned for the 1988 sequel.

The actor had a habit of creating memorable performances even in relatively small roles. In Barry Levinson's nostalgic vintage baseball movie The natural (1984), Brimley brought a pleasant character to his role as manager of the Pop Fisher team that the smooth hero played by Robert Redford was completely lacking.

In the 1981 Sydney Pollack journalistic ethics drama Lack of malice, starring Sally Field and Paul Newman, for example, Brimley had essentially one scene, but it was the key, and he really dominated it. Roger Ebert singled him out for his work as "a law man who abruptly takes command of an informal audience" in the climactic scenes of the film "and reduces everyone but Newman to a shaky surrender."

John Carpenter's horror movie of 1982 The thing He saw Brimley bring a very different energy to his role as Dr. Blair: smart but gloomy.

Brimley appeared in the dominated Robert Duvall Tender mercies (1983) but still found room to impress as Duvall's former character manager, patient but sincere, and the same year, the actor was the best in the long-forgotten Tom Selleck adventure vehicle. High Road to China, in which she played the missing father of the Bess Armstrong character.

During the 1990s, Brimley returned to work with director Pollack for the adaptation of John Grisham. Signature (1993), starring John Cruise; Brimley did indeed portray the sinister chief security officer of the law firm, a rare departure for him as a villain. Also appeared in 1996 political comedy. My American compatriots, starring Jack Lemmon, James Garner and Dan Aykroyd, as chairman of the Democratic National Committee, and as the father of Kevin Kline's character in the 1997 comedy about sexuality In and out. He also appeared in several television movies.

In the 2001 Richard Dutcher film Brigham CityBrimley played a retired sheriff involved in the investigation of a serial killer in a context of Mormon piety. Most recently he appeared in Hugh Grant-Sarah Jessica Parker's comedy Hipsters. Have you heard about Morgans? in 2009.

The actor also had a long history on television.

After an uncredited role in True grain with John Wayne, Brimley made his small-screen debut in an episode of Kung Fu in 1975 and appealed the The Waltons like Horace Brimley.

1979 was a very busy year for Brimley: he appeared in the miniseries How the West was won, played President Grover Cleveland at the telepic meeting The Wild Wild West Revisitedand had roles in two Jane Fonda movies: The electric rider, also starring Robert Redford, and China syndrome; a couple of years later he met with Redford in Brubaker, in which Brimley had a small role.

From 1986 to 1988, Brimley starred in the family drama. Our house as a grandfather who accepts his daughter, played by Deidre Hall, and his sons (one of whom was played by Shannen Doherty).

In a memorable 1994 episode of Homicide: life on the streetBrimley appeared as an old man dying of cancer who wants to be relieved of his burden through euthanasia but does not trust his own son to do the job; a 1997 episode of Seinfeld in which Brimley played the Postmaster General showed the actor's ease with comedy and also parodied his great scene in Lack of malice.

Born in Salt Lake City, Brimley served in the Marine Corps, stationed in the Aleutian Islands; worked early as a farmer and rodeo rider; served as Howard Hughes' bodyguard; and he began his career in show business by shoeing horses for movies and television westerns.

Where to transmit The natural

