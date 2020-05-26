Will AEW Dark move to HBO Max? | Newsdio

Several months ago, when AEW signed their new contract with TNT, it was announced that they would get a second hour of programming. The belief at the time was that AEW Dark would move to TNT.

Almost 6 months have passed and the show is still airing on AEW's YouTube channel, but it appears that Dark or some version of AEW's programming may soon end up on a streaming service. During the Wrestling Observer Radio mail bag portion, Dave Meltzer He was asked about the possibility of AEW programming being moved to HBO Max.

Meltzer replied: “As of 2 weeks ago [or 10 days ago], there was nothing signed. It is certainly the impression that it is a possibility, but from then on there was no agreement. There may be a next one sometime. "

In January, Turner President Kevin Reilly said Dark would be retrofitted for TNT with some behind-the-scenes material and documentary follow-up to tell stories about the fighters. TNT programming will be part of the HBO Max launch.

HBO Max will be released tomorrow.