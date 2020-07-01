Will Ferrell participates in the & # 39; Eurovision Song Contest & # 39; Netflix, creating a movie of the famous event

In his latest film, Will Ferrell addresses one of the most famous musical events in Europe: the Eurovision Song Contest.

"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" follows Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as they enter the contest, which led to acts like ABBA and Céline Dion, and welcomes artists from mainly European countries to perform original songs before that the vote determines a winner.

In a conversation with Fox News, Ferrell, 52, admitted that "very few" fans had heard of the contest, similar to it until a few years ago.

"I had seen it on our first trip to visit my wife's family in Sweden … After dinner one night, everyone said 'Did we sit and watch Eurovision?' It was like ' ; OK, what is that? & # 39; "The funny man recalled. "And I sat there for three hours wondering 'What's going on here? This is amazing.'

The "Saturday Night Live" student said "the outrageous mise-en-scene" and "eclectic" songs made it a "perfect starting point for a comedy."

Ferrell not only co-wrote, produced, and starred in the film, but also performed his own voice as half of the fictional music duo Fire Saga.

"I grew up with music, my father is a musician. I've always sung in a (comical) way since my early days of 'Saturday Night Live', it's kind of fun," he said. "… In order to sing, play and do all of that … I had to indirectly pretend I was a performer at Eurovision, which was great."

One of the film's special moments includes the appearance of a group of former Eurovision contestants to sing alongside Ferrell and his co-stars McAdams, 41, and Dan Stevens, many of whom corroborated some of the film's eccentricities.

"It was amazing to work with some of the participants and actual participants from previous years who appear in the film and tell them about their experience of being in Eurovision," said Stevens, 37. "Almost all of them said it was one of the weirdest nights of their lives. It's a really weird contest. So it's okay to have a lot of fun."

"Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga", which also features Pierce Brosnan and Demi Lovato, is currently available to stream on Netflix.

