Will Ghislaine Maxwell get bail on your appearance tomorrow?

Ghislaine Maxwell will know whether she will have to remain in jail awaiting her trial on sex trafficking charges when she is prosecuted on Tuesday, and former prosecutors said her release is not entirely ruled out.

The coronavirus outbreak in the federal prison system, and the fact that Maxwell did not flee the country after Epstein's suicide, may save her from languishing in a federal prison cell, former federal prosecutor Jaimie Nawaday told The Post.

"I think this is a closed case. Epstein had no chance of bail. She is in a very different position, "said Nawaday.

In a detention note filed after Maxwell's arrest, prosecutors advocated remand in custody, saying she is an "extreme" flight risk due to her huge sums of money, three passports, and ties to European countries like England and France. .

Under normal circumstances, that may have been enough to keep her in jail, but the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted typical bail arrangements, Nawaday added.

"All of the bail arguments look a little different now given COVID. That is definitely in their favor, "Nawaday said." Increasingly, there is an urge toward home confinement, especially to keep people in pretrial detention, when innocence is still presumed. "

Nawaday, who used to work at the Southern District of New York office that is prosecuting Maxwell, added that he would guess that Manhattan federal court judge Alison Nathan would release Maxwell in home confinement.

Another former prosecutor who worked at SDNY, Jennifer Rodgers, disagreed, saying that Maxwell would likely be arrested.

“Maxwell has wealth, multiple passports, strong connections outside the United States, and a strong incentive to flee due to the severe sanctions he faces. The argument that she is a flight risk is strong, "Rodgers said.

He added that despite the coronavirus adding an unknown factor, Maxwell may not have a very strong case to be released due to the pandemic.

"Unless there are underlying, unreported health problems, Maxwell is healthy and not old enough to enter a high-risk group, so I don't think the COVID crisis is going for him," said Rodgers. . .

Maxwell faces 35 years in prison for allegedly recruiting underage girls in the United States and England for Epstein's sexual abuse. Prosecutors also say that she lied about her alleged crimes under oath during a deposition.

Maxwell's attorneys argued in a memorandum filed last week that she would be released on $ 5 million bail if she agrees to turn in her travel documents and remain in the New York area until her trial or plea agreement.

They argued that although Maxwell went missing after Epstein's suicide last year, she hid in the United States and did not flee to Europe.

Nawaday agreed that this will work in his favor at Tuesday's bond hearing.

"Obviously she could have left the country, she didn't. She kept a low profile here. I don't think that shows a flight risk," he said.