CROMWELL, Conn. – The Travelers Championship has become known for several things over the course of its 68-year history as one of the iconic events on the PGA Tour.

In recent years, it has been the tournament that follows the US Open on the calendar.

Since the unfortunate move of beloved Hartford Whalers to North Carolina in 1997, an event that still affects sports fans in the nutmeg state to this day, The Travelers has become the most prominent sports franchise Connecticut and annually serves as the state's largest sporting event.

The Travelers, too, has built a reputation as the premier pay-in event in professional golf, granting sponsor waivers each year to promising young players.

The tournament has become a testing ground for dozens of players who have proven to be some of the best in the game.

The tournament's guest list, before either of them made a name, is impressive, highlighted by the likes of current stars Jon Rahm (No. 2 in the world), Justin Thomas (No. 3), Webb Simpson (No. 5) and Patrick Cantlay (No. 7).

Last year's tournament invited Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff, all minutes from college, to the field. All three are already PGA Tour winners and appear to be the core of the sport for the next decade.

Due to the unique history of commuters in payment, it should come as no surprise that, through the first two rounds at TPC River Highlands, Will Gordon, one of those youngsters who received a spot on the field this week despite not having game state: it is a simple shot out of the lead.

Gordon stormed to an 8-under 62 on Friday to reach 12-under and sits just one shot behind leader Phil Mickelson, who has 44 career victories in Gordon's 22 career rounds on the PGA Tour.

Who Is Will Gordon?

Full disclosure: I had to look it up when I saw his name start shooting on the leaderboard.

He is a 23-year-old player who was the 2019 SEC Player of the Year while playing at Vanderbilt before turning pro last year. This week is his eighth PGA Tour event.

He is a member of the Mackenzie Tour, a minor league mini-tour that canceled all of its hours due to the COVID-19 crisis. With no status on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour, Gordon's tournament game is at the mercy of getting sponsor waivers or surviving Monday's qualifiers.

"Nathan Grube and Andy Bessette have had a long history of giving youth opportunities," Gordon said of the tournament director and Travelers vice president and managing director. “For those guys, taking risks and believing in me means the world. Last summer when I was in Canada (playing the Mackenzie Tour), there were guys around here at my age to start, and they were able to take advantage.

"I was really excited and grateful to have the opportunity this year and I was looking forward to taking advantage of it."

So far so good.

Since 1996 travelers, including this week, 77 of the 98 sponsor invitations have been delivered to players with less than 15 starts on the PGA Tour, and 32 of those 77 received their first Tour start or first professional start. .

"You can't measure yourself when you're playing college or amateur golf," said Rahm. "It is a bit revealing to see what level you are on. The experience is something you can never recover; it is invaluable.

"Not many sports can do that. It's not like you can get into a professional soccer game and just play part-time and learn how things are going. "

Thomas said the experience that the 2013 travelers invited gave him as a hobbyist accelerated his process to become a professional.

"I got more comfortable, and it was by playing at (the Travelers) that I turned pro when I did," Thomas said. "If I hadn't had (that experience), I wouldn't have known how comfortable I was in the professional environment and probably wouldn't have turned professional as soon as I did."

Cantlay called the opportunities Travelers have given young players "an investment in those boys, for those boys to come onto the property and show them how good Travelers is at hosting a tournament."

"So," Cantlay continued, "I hope they come back year after year."

That is called a full circle. Travelers pay it and players return it.