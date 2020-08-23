Will ‘Gotham’ Season 6 be renewed? Know more about this show!

Is Gotham Season 6 renewed? What is up with Gotham season 6? This American action crime drama TV series is quite famous for its characters from the Batman franchise

Gotham is primarily an American crime-drama TV series where the characters are primarily based on DC’s Batman franchise. It is specifically based on the characters of James Gordon and Bruce Wayne. The TV series originally aired on Fox Network premiering from September 22, 2014, and it ended on April 25, 2019. The popular TV series which happened to be a massive fandom has got all the 5 seasons of the TV series that aired on Fox channel been appreciated. The fans wondered if season 6 was up for renewal or whether the popular show was cancelled.

Gotham stars Ben McKenzie, Donal Logue, Robin Lord Taylor, Cory Michael Smith, David Mazouz, Sean Pertwee, Erin Richards, Camren Bicondova, and Chris Chalk. The FOX series showcased the early days of the then-police detective James Gordon (the character being played by McKenzie) and iconic Gotham City characters before they became legends.

What was the reason behind the cancellation of Gotham season 6?

The Gotham season 5 ended up with 12 episodes which was comparatively lesser than the other seasons which had 22 episodes. The series stars Ben McKenzie as Jim Gordon who plays an important character of the whole TV series. He even acts as an anchor of the whole show. David Mazouz was seen in the role of Bruce Wayne. The show was originally focused to represent Gordon’s early times in Gotham city and with the police department. Later on, the show inclined towards plots of other characters too, from the Batman franchise including Penguin, Riddler, Catwoman, Poison Ivy and even Joker.

The possibility of Gotham TV series renewal was quite unlikely. Although the Gotham TV show fans had hugely demanded for a season 6 renewal, the show didn’t receive a decent rating. However, Gotham’s season 4 was being aired. In May 2018, FOX had already announced that Gotham show would come up with its finale in the fifth season itself. That season would be devoted to wrap up the Batman prequel series.

Gotham season-ending plot

The fifth and final season of Gotham showed Bruce Wayne’s character that was paid by David Mazouz transforming into Batman. In the season finale or Season 5, we saw how Jim Gordon evolved into a moustached lawmaker as seen in the iconic DC comics. The season 5 clearly aims to end all the possibility for any unexplained loophole, and thus, the film makers are bothered about the storyline of season 6 as there is nothing left now.

Although Gotham actor Donal Logue mentioned it to the media about the revival that would probably come up at some point of time. However, there is no official announcement as such yet!