Will Henry Cavill's Superman only be a supporting character as the MCU's Hulk?

The recent announcement that Henry Cavill will return as Superman has been enthusiastically received by fans of Iron Man. However, as everyone pulls out his red cloak from the closet, runs outside and throws his hands up in the air in an attempt to defy gravity, other rumors suggest that Cavill's role may not be as important as some might be hoping for. From the initial news, sources have said that Cavill's return as Superman will be more akin to how Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner / The Hulk is used in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, rather than the DC icon having his own independent adventure. .

Unlike the movie rights bureaucracy that has kept Disney and Marvel from making a single Helmet DC, DC owns the Superman feature film rights directly. Despite this, the supposed plan is for Cavill & # 39; s Superman to appear in other DC movies in both supporting roles and cameos.

Mark Ruffalo made his first appearance as Bruce Banner / Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2012 The Avengers, assuming the role of Edward Norton. His role in the film was an integral part of the plot, and he played a major role in the plot of the villain Loki. Banner also acted as an avatar for the audience, as he witnessed all the amazing superheroes and S.H.I.E.L.D. technology and events. During the film's epic finale, Banner / Hulk arrives to perform one of the most crowd-pleasing moments in MCU history, changing the course of the Chitauri invaders.

Since then, the Hulk has been involved in every Avengers movie played a big role in Thor: Ragnarok, and appeared in a cameo of the post-credits scene for iron Man 3. Thanks in large part to Ruffalo's charming performance, the character has become a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite never having his own movie.

Cavill's version of Superman has already appeared in another hero's adventure, though it wasn't Henry Cavill in the suit, and the Man of Tomorrow appeared very briefly late last year. Shazam!. There are also some similarities between Superman and Hulk in terms of their ability to appear and save the day thanks to their high levels of power. However, other than that, the characters couldn't be more different. The Warner Bros plan is likely to have the Man of Steel hovering over the universe as the almighty God that he is. Something more similar to the presence of Smart Hulk in Avengers Endgame unlike Bruce Banner's appearances of fish out of the water.

This addition to the news that Cavill will return, but not for Man of Steel 2It is likely to disappoint many fans, but at least once again we will see the actor get dressed. It's also entirely possible that the studio is looking to see how popular Cavill is Superman it is before going ahead with an independent story. The news of Henry Cavill's return was courtesy of Deadline.

