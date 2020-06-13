Will Hurd proposes to condition federal aid on whether police departments follow best practices

Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, suggested on Saturday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) should combat police brutality by incentivizing local departments to follow best practices described at the federal level.

Both the Department of Justice and the Commission for the Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) have developed guidelines that could be used as benchmarks for police departments, Hurd said in the "Magazine Editorial Report."

"Under President Trump, it is the law enforcement commission that identified what are the best practices when it comes to handling certain types of problems, be it downsizing, how to get into a situation and calm everyone down, not increase at all, "he said.

"How is mental health managed? One in 10 stops a police officer makes involves someone with a mental health problem, and unfortunately, most police departments across the country only have about eight hours training when it comes to managing mental health … We can identify what these best practices are. We know what they are. We use an organization like CALEA and say, hey, if you don't want to follow them, then you don't have to, but if you want to the $ 2 billion in grants from the Justice Department should follow those kinds of standards. "

His comments came amid widespread calls for police reform in the wake of George Floyd's death. House Democrats have proposed their own radical reform package that would lower the bar for officers to face criminal prosecution by allowing charges in reckless misconduct cases as well as willful misconduct.

It also seeks to incentivize independent investigations at the state and local levels and allow more investigations of "patterns and practices" by state attorneys general and the United States Department of Justice.

Hurd also rejected the idea that Congress should remove qualified immunity, which protects police officers from legal action by victims and their families.

"Well, my suggestion is that we refine qualified immunity, can you restrict it to certain cases and maybe when there is excessive force or deadly force is used, and maybe that has a different opinion, but I spent almost a decade undercover? from the CIA, I served with many people in federal law enforcement, "he said.

"During my time in Congress, I learned about best practices and what members of the police have to go through and understand (the) difficulty of the job, and we don't want to cool anyone down when the time comes when there is a situation dangerous but we also want to make sure that when they get into that dangerous situation they are trained for that. I know exactly what that is. I've been in difficult situations myself but because of the training, experience that I had, I was prepared for those situations so let's make sure of putting our men and women in blue at best so they can't get out of those lines, but we also remember that the bad cop couple, we don't want to ruin the reputation of all the other police departments. "

