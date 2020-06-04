Will Patton Interview: Hammer | Screen Rant

Will Patton is an old school actor. In the early days of Hollywood, new actors emerged from the New York City theater scene before moving to the West Coast and trying to become movie stars. Legends like Burt Reynolds, Rip Torn, Gene Hackman, and basically everyone from that time paid their dues in New York before starring in a single movie. At 65, Will Patton represents the last American actor of that generation, or perhaps the first of the next generation.

From his early days on television and in movies, Patton attracted attention with his machismo of salt from the Earth. He oozes an old sense of American culture that shines through in his new movie, Hammer. Located in the middle of a bland suburb, Hammer It tells a story of crime, revenge, and the strained relationships between parents and children. Written and directed by Christian Sparkes, Hammer It thrives on the bubbling discomfort that comes from an unwavering commitment to explore the audience's relationship to violence.

While promoting the launch of HammerPatton spoke to Screen Rant about his work on the film and his views on its themes, as well as his career. He talks about the film's unique portrayal of violence, which emphasizes the psychological and emotional cost of the killer as much as the physical harm done to the victim. He talks about his approach to acting and how his experience as a theater actor has informed his approach for decades. He also expresses his desire to return to the world of Swamp ThingIn the potential event, the DC Universe series is somehow picked up for a second season.

How have you been enduring in Quarantine and everything that's going on?

I'm fine. I left New York just before everything fell apart. I think I went out in the middle of March, something like that. And then, of course, everything closed. I have been in the mountains for a long time now. On my own. (Laughter) I've been talking to people, and I thought, a lot of people think, "Okay, or I'm going crazy or I'm on the brink of enlightenment." But maybe it's the same! I do not know.

That's the secret. Actually, I've been able to talk to some actors in New York, and I have a feeling they live here instead of the West Coast because they may be in the theater, on stage. Is that the case for you, and was there something you were working on that had to be canceled or postponed due to the pandemic?

New York has always been … It's where I did my booth, you know? I went up there doing theater. A couple of years ago, I made another play there and was very happy. I don't know … It's just that New York is the place for me. I only go out to work for L.A., and I stay in a hotel every time I'm there … I shouldn't say this, but I'm leaving as quickly as possible! (Laughs)

I can't go out on my own a lot, but I feel the same way! So, Hammer, your new movie, is fantastic. Tell me how these movies get to you, does your agent call you and say, "You have to read this script!" or is there more to it than that?

I found that it really makes a difference to me when the director sends me a letter along with the script that he sent to my manager or agent. Christian Sparkes wrote a really clever and intriguing letter about what he was trying to do. That made me want to talk to him on the phone, at least, after reading the script. And I asked him, "Why did you call him Hammer?" Because in the end, I felt hit by a hammer! He said, "No, that's not it!" He had loosely based on his own family, and his father's nickname had been Hammer. So that's where it came from, but it kept the name, because I kept saying, "In the end I should feel like a hammer hit you!"

That's great, I was wondering myself!

So, talking to Christian, I liked it! Another thing that intrigued me was that it was not only personal, but it made me think … Okay, we played with killing so much in the movies. And we often play with him in a way that, in really good movies, you'll be in a crowded house, and someone will be pulled back by someone whose head is cut off. And I'm really interested in a human being having to get tangled up in what it would really mean to kill someone, because most of us don't know what that is. The soldiers know it. They are affected by it. The rest of us, we see it in the movies and we think "bang bang", they make it fun. But one day I was intrigued by the idea of ​​a normal boy sitting in his living room, and he has to go out looking for milk. And suddenly he is drawn to this. That's how I got into the movie.

Life is very cheap in many movies. And it leads people to think and say things like "if that was me, period, period, period." Every time I hear someone say that phrase, I get very angry. Like, you have no idea what you would do, because you've never been in that kind of situation!

So is. I think it's probably something very brutal, something very unexpected, maybe even somehow frighteningly informal. But definitely, we are playing with things that we are not really … I think of someone like Gene Hackman, and when someone was killed in one of those movies that he was in, one feels that it could have actually happened. Maybe because Gene seems to really know what killing is … I don't know why! But lately, I feel like we've become a little bit more … what's the word?

Desensitized?

Maybe, or maybe … I remember once, I was driving down a highway, and this car was on fire, and there was a young couple running down the road, away from the car. And I stopped the car, and we went and got some luggage, and we ran out of the car, and the car exploded. And the fire was going out on the road. And it was really interesting, because every vehicle that went down the road went through the fire as if it were a television program. They did not stop. I remember thinking, this is what it has come to; We are not connected to reality. I think our connection to reality could be a little bit healthier. There is a fire here. Maybe I should stop for a minute and find out what this is! Instead of just driving and moving on. I think a disconnect is taking place. Now we are also doing everything in Zoom.

That has been an experience. Adding to that disconnect. But I don't know, maybe with the current events, with the protests and the Crown and the riots and unemployment, maybe the breaking point has been reached?

That feels real! Yes.

Hammer is so intimate that you and the rest of the cast bring it, and Christian does. What do you bring to a script to make a character that is so soft but tough … The kind of father that maybe his own youngest son might be afraid of, you know?

It has potential for danger in him, somewhere. Perhaps the danger in him is part of what is owed to his son. I was interested in that. You know, when they walk into the store and he gets physical with the boy in the store, I thought, "Oh, we have the responsibility for what's going on with our kids." Part of Mark's character is my character. There is an acknowledgment of this through where events lead. It's not just that I have this bad boy. This is the blood that is passed on, and I have a responsibility somewhere that probably goes back to the responsibility that someone previously had. The other thing I wanted to do was be completely naked. As if I'd been sitting in my living room and suddenly I was getting into this. So there was no need to worry about makeup, hair or even clothing. Christian is really good and tries many different things and he will not break free. So if you feel a different kind of exploration in the film, it is because of your efforts to explore and not just a typical "action" thing. So I hope there are some pieces of that along with the action.

This is a main role. You are often chosen as a strong support player. Does it feel like an opportunity or a responsibility, or is it like any other role when you are first or second on the call sheet?

No. For me, it's just, "What is this character?" I don't even think about it. It's just, "What is this character? What is he? What do I want to do? How do I dig deeper? How can I solve this? How do I play this? How do I find this story?" This is basically the case for any part you play. Even if I'm a boy coming for five minutes, I'm still struggling with it! (Laughs)

Maybe the expectation on the outside would be the opposite, but I think, in my experience, theater actors have less of that ego trip than you might expect … Don't fuck on the west coast like I've been doing for all this chat !

Yes, look, you have to be vigilant, we are out of control! (Laughter) But I would say that I have noticed the feeling. I think anyone who showed up doing theater in New York, hitting the streets of New York … I think a lot of people have something in their blood. They think, "Either I'm going to fall into the gutter or I'm going to act." And they hold onto that, and there's no going back. I think the job is almost like a matter of increased survival for New York actors … However, I could be wrong. I didn't grow up in California and I don't know that experience. But I feel like if you start out in movies then you go to New York and do theater after becoming a famous movie actor, instead of hitting your head for theater for years and then making movies. It used to be that all the actors came out of the New York theater. But that changed a long time ago. It's funny that you should mention that, since it goes back to the time of Hackman, right? And we were talking about him before. That was an actor. He was someone who honed his craft on stage and perhaps had enough good chemistry to make movies.

Oh right, that's what I forgot to say! When we were talking about violence in movies, I remembered that one of the movies that traumatized me as a child was The French connection. It's not really a terribly violent movie, all things considered, but it's so shocking that it forces the audience to really feel those deaths.

I was just thinking about it. Someone was asking me to make up a "favorite movie", and I really couldn't. But then I thought, you know, another really scary movie is The Conversation. It's scary the same way. You have the feeling that it is really happening to someone. I do not know. It is a perfect movie, probably. It's very scary in the same way as French Connection, I think.

I want to ask you, not about your favorite movie, but something similar. Your career goes back to the 80s on television, you've been around the corner. Today you are known for things like Remember the titans, Swamp Thing, Falling skies, Things like that. But is there anything in your career that you have done that you are particularly proud of but feel that you did not get the recognition you deserved at the time, or even now? Anything you want to yell for the Screen Rant reader?

I did all that theatrical work I did, but there's no point in talking about it anymore. The people who saw it … How many of them are still around? (Laughs) Theatrical work really meant a lot to me. But there's a movie coming out that won both awards at Sundance this year, called Minari, by this great director, Lee Isaac Chung. They are waiting to launch it on the big screen. It's not so much about my work, although I'm proud to be in it, it's just a movie that I think will really resonate. I made another movie with this great director, Alex Rockwell, who made In The Soup many years ago with Steve Buscemi, Seymour Cassel and Jennifer Beals. We made a movie last year called Sweet Thing, which was supposed to open in Tribeca this year, and I'll be very happy when it comes out on the big screen. There are things that have not yet come out, you know? I think most of the movies that I like, people come up to me and surprise me by watching and appreciating them. I wish more people could have seen part of my work on stage, because that's where I can edit myself. No one is in control of the final shots except me, and I can decide how it starts, how the middle goes, and how the end goes. Whereas, no matter how much I like my work in a movie, they are going to do something different with it. Sometimes it is just as good; Most of the time, it's not what I wanted! That is why theater is great for an actor.

There's no camera, there's no editing, it's just what you give the public based on their seat!

Yes it's correct.

Do you think that's lost in … There's a lot of anticipation for Hamilton coming to Disney +, and they recently put Jonny Lee Miller and Benedict Cumberbatch Frankenstein on YouTube … Do you think something has been lost by watching these shows in that format?

You should probably be careful what I say, but I imagine you are totally lost.

That is what I was thinking.

I know they filmed a play I did years ago, Sam Shepard's Fool for Love. It's in the Lincoln Center library. I guess you wouldn't really feel, seeing that, what it was like to be in the room when we were doing the play, you know? It's just a different medium, and I don't think they mix. I can somehow be honest about it.

Do you feel that when you're on stage the performance changes depending on the audience? Do you feed on that energy? How is that relationship?

I change so extremely every night that the directors are afraid of me. (Laughter) I don't change the lines, and I don't betray my castmates, but my rhythms and my feelings change continuously from night to night, and it works. No other actor got into trouble. As a good actor, they are changing with me. But yes. Man, that changes. Depending on the audience, depending on the sensation in the air. Depending on what it is. The reality of the room. It's fun!

That is incredible. I can't even imagine it. So we are huge Swamp Thing fans on Screen Rant.

Oh well, man!

And we remain optimistic that we might have more adventures from that story in the future.

Well, it's coming on CW, primetime, this year.

Would you like to return to that world if they gave the green light to the new episodes?

I definitely would! I loved working with my two main ladies, Virginia Madsen and Jennifer Beals. We had a great time exploring our dangerous lives (laughs). Then I would do it in a second. I loved it. And I love Mark Verheiden, the creator. He is really wonderful, smart and kind.

You spoke of having working sensibilities as a stage actor in New York. There is a blue collar integrity in that, in your work, in the image of yourself that we have seen on screen for decades. Is it something you have brought with you, cultivated for yourself, or do you just have the right face for it?

I do not know, man. I do know that, for a lot of people these days, it seems to me that when you go up on the set of a movie, sometimes you go up there and you know that you are in the wrong place when it seems that advertising is more important than the actual job. That happens more and more because people aren't getting as deep into what they see sometimes, so it might be like, "Here's this flashy moment!" You know? We are getting further and further away from real connections. For example, when John Houston used to make these beautiful movies with really cool literature, then you delve into the story. You feel like he's saying, "Don't make any move while watching the movie." This movie has meaning, and it wants to resonate, it wants you to feel it.

The man who wanted to be king is another that traumatized me, only psychologically.

I guess it's like … There's something in there that feels real in a way we're not prepared for. Maybe there's a little bit of that in Hammer, I hope there is.

I love when you find the … I don't want to spoil it, but when you find that amazing snake image in the cornfield. I could see some people saying, "Ew, gross! Or you just don't understand the meaning of that image, but it's scary!

There you go! That's when you go back to literature, making those connections. You have to be interested in layers and metaphors to enjoy that.

Yes, it really works, it changes the whole tone to epic greatness … But speaking of different generations and how difficult it is for men to communicate with each other, especially fathers and sons. If it's not too personal, can you talk a little bit about your relationship with your father? I know that he himself was a famous writer.

My dad just had a stroke this year. Right at the moment when all this Coronavirus started to happen. So it has been … Those days in the hospital from the beginning, and now we are trying to understand where he will be better, to help him rehabilitate. So I'm also thinking a lot about my father. It is a whole new world when your father begins to need your help.

I hope everything goes well for you and your family.

Thank you.

Thank you very much for speaking with me today, and thank you for all your work over the years.

Thanks, it was good talking to you. Hang hard!

