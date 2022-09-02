You’ve worked hard and smart, accumulated assets, and want to ensure your dependents have an easier time even when you are incapacitated or deceased. So how do you accomplish this? The simplest and most practical answer is estate planning. Through estate planning, you decide who’ll own/manage your wealth in the event of your death or are declared incapacitated. While this is broader, you can start easy by will planning. Will planning offers many benefits, especially as it eliminates the legal burden of taxes to your heirs during the assets’ transfer.

Today, more people turn to DIYs as they strive to achieve anything due to economical, time, or resource considerations. While DIYs can be effective, will planning is among the aspects best left to professionals. Besides the legalities, a lawyer can fast-track the process and help you avoid common pitfalls that could lead to considerable friction in a will contest. The lawyer can also be a critical part of your succession plans, helping the heirs in asset transfer matters. The lawyer is an invaluable addition to your quest, but how do you pick the best in the competitive pool. Here are a few tips to consider as you hit the market.

Referrals are a great start

You probably have solicited recommendations from trustworthy sources before, either looking for a product or service. Word of mouth from friends, relatives, or colleagues can speed up the search, especially following input based o their experiences. As you look for a will planning lawyer, you can also consider professional input. Who is your family lawyer? Have you hired a lawyer before, such as during a business transaction? How about an accountant? All such parties can help you narrow the option. The best part is that they can easily point you in the right direction based on their professional understanding.

Search online

Online search makes your efforts more productive since you access many services. However, it is advisable to limit the search to your state. You can start by checking out the state bar association. Here, you’ll find valuable information, including any pending or resolved criminal cases a lawyer may have had, making establishing their reputation easier. Check other local directories and make a list of lawyers with good ratings and reviews.

While reading online reviews and considering the ratings, take them with a pinch of salt. Not all may be legitimate, not to mention the not-so-good ones could be hidden. Some may have been solicited or cooked. Also, check out independent review sites; you’ll access more less-biased reviews, ensuring you make an informed decision.

Check specialization area

Just because they are lawyers doesn’t mean they are good at every law-related aspect. It is just like we have different specialties in the medical field. Estate planning is different from criminal law or personal injury considerations. Therefore, a service that excels in such areas doesn’t necessarily make them the right fit for your will planning endeavours. See if they specialize in matters related to estate planning and how long they’ve been in practice. With hands-on experience and specializing in the field, you can rest assured that your situation won’t be a learning experience. They know the ins and outs of the field, which you can leverage in your will-planning quests.

The cost factor

How much will it cost? That’s a sensitive question you need to answer as you compare different services. You can’t be cavalier with your money, but this doesn’t mean you should pick the cheapest service. Such a lawyer may be inexperienced or have a tainted reputation. The highest rate isn’t necessarily the best either. The lawyer could be working for a high-end firm with high overheads, hence the high rates. The trick is to consider the value a lawyer delivers. For instance, if the lawyer has a transparent fee schedule and offers flexible terms, you are likely to enjoy a frictionless engagement. You won’t be surprised by hidden charges, and with payment flexibility making it easier to finance the fee per your cash flow, your engagement will be smooth.

Availability

Is the lawyer readily available, or are they juggling a huge load that they can barely give you the needed attention? You need a present lawyer to make the process more manageable. If you keep postponing the sessions due to unavailability, you may give up on the will altogether. A lawyer who’ll prioritize your needs, and is always eager to listen and respond to your concerns, is the best. This will facilitate a more productive engagement, allowing you to draft, make adjustments, and maintain an updated and valid will.

Your gut

Do you like the lawyer? This is a huge point you can’t afford to ignore. You’ll be interacting one-on-one with the lawyer throughout the process. Therefore, if you don’t like them, chances are that the communication process won’t be as smooth. You need a lawyer you can trust with sensitive information, someone you can talk to – freely. Before making the final pick, schedule a meeting with the lawyer, have a chat, and see if your gut gives you the okay. Most lawyers offer free consultations; take advantage of the perk to evaluate if they are the right fit.

Agreement

Does the lawyer seem reluctant to provide a written agreement? A lawyer who seems to lean into the verbal agreement should raise a huge red flag. Will planning is a sensitive field, and the last thing you want is to expose yourself to many risks, some of which could make your heirs’ quest to access your estate a daunting task. Ensure the engagement starts with a clear and detailed contract. Read, re-read, and ask for clarification, especially if you don’t understand specific clauses due to legal terminologies.

Will planning lawyer can turn your efforts around, helping you draft and update the will that’ll make your heirs’ time easier as the assets get transferred. You don’t want to make their lives any harder than it already is when you are no longer available. With the above pointers, you can navigate the extensive market and find and hire the right lawyer to make your will planning a breeze.