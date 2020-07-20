Will Shafroth: Great American Outdoors Act – The House vote can repair, preserve these national treasures

This week, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are poised to demonstrate big bipartisan wins still possible even in times of great division.

In June, the Senate overwhelmingly passed the Great American Outdoors Act. The legislation, which would dedicate billions of dollars to overdue maintenance projects in America's national parks, represents a one-time investment in a generation on our public lands.

Passing this landmark bill, to be voted on Wednesday, would be a major victory for both conservation and the economy. Just as important, it would demonstrate to Americans that our leaders are still capable of coming together to protect our national treasures.

More than 300 million people visit America's national parks each year, and it's easy to see why. From Acadia to Zion, these landscapes are among the most beautiful natural settings on the planet. The parks also represent our nation's rich history, rooted in places like the Antietam National Battlefield, Pullman National Monument, Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, and Stonewall National Monument.

However, in recent years, our national parks have faced increasing wear and tear. At the last count, nearly $ 12 billion in maintenance projects had been delayed for at least a year in parks across the country. These include urgently needed improvements and repairs for historic buildings, visitor centers, utility systems, highways, and trails.

Texas Big Bend National Park only requires maintenance of nearly $ 90 million. In the Grand Canyon National Park, deferred maintenance projects total $ 314 million. And the National Mall and Memorial Parks in Washington, D.C., need $ 655 million in maintenance.

The Great American Outdoors Act would address these deficits head-on.

The bill establishes a Legacy Restoration Fund for National Parks and Public Lands dedicated specifically to addressing deferred maintenance and related projects in national parks, as well as national wildlife refuges, national forests and other federal lands. That fund could receive up to $ 9 billion over five years with up to $ 6.5 billion dedicated to national parks.

It would also enshrine our country's conservation legacy by permanently funding the Earth and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) at $ 900 million a year. LWCF uses a portion of federal revenues from oil and gas development to protect precious lands, including lands within our national parks, and to expand recreation opportunities in local communities across the country.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, national parks have become an even more attractive destination for travelers looking to connect with nature, reduce stress, and stay active.

The Great American Outdoors Act investment in America's parks and public lands couldn't come at a better time.

Private philanthropy also has a critical role to play. If additional federal funds go toward urgent deferred maintenance projects, park partners will be better positioned to direct resources to improve access to park sites, connecting young students with enriching experiences in the park; and preserve habitat, wildlife and cultural heritage throughout the National Park System, beyond what would otherwise be possible.

The Great American Outdoors Act can even help our economy recover from the COVID-19 crisis. Visitor spending in national parks and nearby communities contributed more than $ 41 billion to our economy last year and supported 340,500 jobs. As the Senate recognized, maintaining and improving our national parks is a powerful way to boost local economies and fulfill our conservation legacy.

It is now up to the House to act quickly to restore our most precious places, help heal our economy, and unite in caring for the common ground we share.

