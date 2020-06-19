Will Smith talks about the "final failure" of his life: it was the "worst thing"

Will Smith has never been one to shy away from self-reflection.

The "Bad Boys for Life" star is increasingly forthcoming with his life's accomplishments and failures, and in a new teaser for a "Red Table Talk" Father's Day special, the lead actor is sincere about the decisions you want to be able to make.

Smith said the biggest event he remembers and shakes his head at is his divorce from ex-wife Sheree Zampino (née Fletcher).

The current wife of "Prince of Bel-Air" star Jada Pinkett Smith set the table for her husband to be as open as possible.

"I want to talk about an interesting concept that you've mentioned a lot about Trey and divorce, and the idea is that just because a man isn't the best husband doesn't mean he's not a good father," said Pinkett Smith, 48.

Smith bit the hook and explained to his wife, "With Sheree and Trey, it was a really difficult time."

"Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life," Smith, 51, continued in a clip from the episode aired Sunday. “Divorce was the last failure for me. They've hurt me a lot in my adult life, but I don't think anything will affect the failure to divorce the mother of my 2-year-old son. "

Smith shared a three-year marriage with Zampino from 1992 to 1995, and over the course of their marriage, the couple welcomed their son Trey, now 27, in 1992.

In November 2018, the two-time Oscar nominee revealed in a candid Instagram video that he and his older son Trey "struggled for years" after the "Men in Black" star divorced Zampino.

Two years after spitting on Zampino, Smith married Pinkett Smith in 1997 after the couple developed a romantic connection outside of acting. Since then, they have welcomed their son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 19.

Zampino herself also spoke confidently about the mixed family she shares with Smith and the company, and in a May 2018 episode of the popular Facebook Watch show, the actress sat down with Pinkett Smith and discussed the transition that ultimately brought the entire family.

"Remember that conversation we had on the phone that time?" Pinkett Smith pressured Fletcher. "They were fighting words."

Fletcher explained when he allegedly called Smith's house hoping to speak to Trey, then 3 years old; however, Pinkett Smith answered the line and felt the tension.

"You basically let me know, 'I really don't appreciate your tone,'" Fletcher recalled. "And you hung up on me."

Fletcher called again and allegedly there was a verbal tirade.

"I said,‘ B —- that you're living in the house I chose, "Fletcher infuriated. "You said, 'It's my home now'."

Pinkett Smith revealed that soon in the war of words, Smith stepped in to mediate the situation.

"Will Smith let me have it," recalled Pinkett Smith. "His opinion was: 'That's Trey's mother and that's not your place'."

After the heated moment, the couple said at future meetings that things were much easier after Pinkett Smith apologized to Fletcher for his behavior.

"You would always say‘ Re, I apologize, "said Fletcher. "You always have. Thanks for that."

In a special episode of June 16 on Friday to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States, Pinkett Smith, Willow, and their mother Gammy sit at the Red Table with Dr. Angela Davis and Tamika Mallory for a discussion focused on the racism. The group also reacts to the deaths of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, and Breonna Taylor.