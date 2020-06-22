Will Smith talks to Jada Pinkett Smith about how to become a better father to her daughter Willow





Appearing in the Father's Day edition of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk," the Hollywood actor frankly spoke about "the true weight of parenthood."

According to the "Bad Boys" star, who has Jaden, 21, and Willow, 19, with Pinkett Smith and Trey, 27, since his first marriage to Sheree Fletcher, his "parenting instincts" came into action when I was just a kid.

"From the time he was six, he wanted to be a father," said the 51-year-old man. "I loved how my family was, but there were massive critical deficiencies in my father's upbringing that I wanted to correct. When I was 10, I remember looking at my father and thinking I could do better than him."

During the intimate one-on-one conversation, Smith discussed a challenging chapter in his relationship with his daughter Willow, which turned out to be a transformative experience.