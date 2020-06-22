Will Smith talks to Jada Pinkett Smith about how to become a better father to her daughter Willow

Appearing in the Father's Day edition of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk," the Hollywood actor frankly spoke about "the true weight of parenthood."
According to the "Bad Boys" star, who has Jaden, 21, and Willow, 19, with Pinkett Smith and Trey, 27, since his first marriage to Sheree Fletcher, his "parenting instincts" came into action when I was just a kid.
"From the time he was six, he wanted to be a father," said the 51-year-old man. "I loved how my family was, but there were massive critical deficiencies in my father's upbringing that I wanted to correct. When I was 10, I remember looking at my father and thinking I could do better than him."
During the intimate one-on-one conversation, Smith discussed a challenging chapter in his relationship with his daughter Willow, which turned out to be a transformative experience.
Willow found fame in 2010 at the tender age of 9 with her huge hit "Whip My Hair". But when the strenuous demands of the tour began to take their toll, he asked his father if he could drop out of the 30-date tour.
"She kept asking; she was saying, 'Daddy, doesn't it matter how I feel?' And I said to her: 'Yes, baby, it doesn't matter how you feel, but you have to finish what you started &' # 39; "he said to Pinkett-Smith.
Smith was convinced that his daughter was doing the right thing with her "military mentality" until she shaved her head in an act of "protest".
Recalling the turning point, he said, "My desire for her was overriding his desire for her, and I had a real epiphany about it and how bad a person will hate you if you keep forcing your wishes into their life."
She said her daughter's cry for help was the catalyst to change her parenting style, and she "introduced me to feelings."
Smith was also excited to reflect on becoming a father for the first time, at the age of 24.
"I think that was my first moment of the real weight of parenthood," he said. "I brought him home (Trey), and I remember we put him in the crib … and it was like absolute terror. It was like, 'I'm totally responsible for this life'. I just cried a lot. It makes me cry right now. "