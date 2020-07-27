Will Tesla Cybertruck be & # 39; painted & # 39; with fire?

The Tesla Cybertruck is set to be an attractive model, possibly in more ways than one.

The collection will be made of stainless steel, which is difficult to paint. Elon Musk has said that colors other than silver will be available by offering vinyl wraps, but there may be another way.

One of his Twitter followers mentioned the fact that the color of steel can be changed by tempering it with fire.

This changes the thickness of the iron oxide on the metal's surface, creating an effect called thin-film interference that can modify color through a rainbow of yellows, browns, purples, and blues depending on the temperature.

THE TESLA CYBERTRUCK WILL BE BUILT IN TEXAS

The method has never been used in a series production car and it is difficult to create a uniform color, but Musk said the effect would be possible with the exclusive 304L stainless steel alloy to be used for the Starship truck and rocket he is building. . SpaceX.

Musk did not confirm that Tesla would offer the option, but said he would go with Blue Steel.

Zoolander would approve.

