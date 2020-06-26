Will the new Chinese artillery compete with American weapons?

The People's Liberation Army may be arming its forces along the Indian border with its new lightweight, digitized, vehicle-mounted 155mm howitzer weapon designed to bring new dimensions from the mobile artillery attack to ground warfare modern.

The People's Liberation Army's PCL-181, first publicly revealed during the 2019 China National Day military parade, is designed for greater speed, endurance, and combat mobility than previous self-propelled howitzer weapons, according to a report June in China's Global Times; The PCL-181 weighs just 20 tons, while China's Legacy Howitzer weighs almost twice as much, making transport and maneuverability much more challenging. The Global Times quotes a military expert who describes the advantages of the new weapon, stating that "its light weight also gives the weapon an advantage in high-altitude areas when lack of oxygen could affect engine power, and it is also very Agile and fast in rapid reaction deployments. "

Additional details on the platform, according to the report, say the PCL-181 is based on an advanced, digitized control panel, which helps enable automatic weapon calibration and semi-automatic reloading of ammunition. The new weapon appears especially suited for Chinese expeditionary operations, given the country's well-known mountainous terrain.

"Artillery weapons like howitzers are useful in mountainous areas because shells fired from them follow a parabolic path, which can avoid mountains on terrain that would block linear firing from, for example, traditional tanks," said a Chinese weapons expert at the Global Times report. .

The existence and possible deployment of this newly commissioned howitzer raises a number of interesting tactical questions. It clearly suggests that China is looking much more significantly at expeditionary operations, agility, and rapid implementation, a set of priorities that also figure prominently in America's weapons development calculations. This type of strategic emphasis is quite familiar to China's modernization specialists, who have also designed the country's light tank, the Type 15 VT5.

These war dynamics are also quite familiar to Chinese rivals in the US, who have a lot of experience in developing mobile artillery systems. For example, the PCL-181 appears to connect an artillery cannon to a medium-sized tactical truck, a circumstance that invites certain questions. Would a 20-ton howitzer, mounted on a light tactical truck, offer the survivability necessary to support a mechanized armored column? While mobility and rapid deployment capability would, of course, be crucial in a fast-moving modern war environment, it appears that artillery supporting advanced armored forces may need to operate in heavier protective armor to be less penetrable. to enemy fire. While 155mm cannons can fire at less vulnerable combat distances, modern long-range weapons and sensors could make a 20-ton platform much easier to destroy or disrupt for adversaries. These factors may provide some of the strategic foundation for the U.S. efforts to design a 40-ton Paladin M109 self-propelled howitzer, a system that also integrates semi-automatic loading technology, digital targeting, and advanced and more versatile ammunition. (Paladin Modernization Army Report 2011) The US Extended Range Cannon Artillery Gun, designed to fire up to 70 km (43.5 miles), also figures prominently in this strategic equation.

Additionally, a light tactical truck would also encounter certain restrictions on mountainous terrain, as it would not be able to climb steep, rocky slopes. Therefore, it would make sense to examine these tactical nuances in light of US maneuvers in Afghanistan. Specifically, the US M777 is designed to be transportable in mountainous terrain, as it can sling under a CH-47 Chinook cargo helicopter. This allows ground forces to launch their artillery cannon into the air at higher altitudes where mountainous terrain would be impassable for tactical trucks. Not possible for a 20-ton tactical truck, this type of transportability would give US ground forces an advantage in any type of large-scale force-to-force mountain warfare.

Second, with the US Army's modernization strategy for its M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer that emphasizes expeditionary warfare, it is designed as a heavier armored platform to support moving armored brigades in need of protection against heavy incoming fire. Additionally, the heavier Paladin could offer suppressive and support fire to infantry advancing at safer distances. All of these factors align with the broader strategic recognition that a towed M777 howitzer could be adequate to keep up with advancing infantry, meet mobility requirements, and easily deploy in combat areas that would otherwise be difficult. reaching. Therefore, each US system appears to occupy a specific piece designed to complete a larger combined arms maneuver puzzle. Given these factors, it might appear that the US 155mm artillery stance could have certain advantages over its Chinese rival PCL-181.

That's not to say that truck-mounted fire isn't of great importance, the automatic charging, rapid-fire technology, digital targeting, and enhanced mobility associated with the PCL-181 present significant new threats. The United States operates several truck-mounted ground attack weapon systems, such as its mobile HIMARS rockets. The Army has also placed Phalanx area weapons, additional armor, and additional .50 cal machine guns on its Heavy Extended Mobility Tactical Trucks. At the same time, mobile artillery, such as the U.S. M777, is perhaps much better suited to supporting Infantry Brigade combat teams in many war settings, as it could maneuver much more easily on uneven terrain. off-road where trucks cannot drive.