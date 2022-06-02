As we all know that how much popular this series is among the people globally. The first part from 2006 to 2017 sequences grabbed the attention of people for various reasons. However, in 2018, the announcement for 6th installment was given. But, still people are having doubts as to whether it is going to take place or not as Johnny Depp is involved in the Amber Heard case. So, most of the sources are claiming that the future of next part has yet to be decided.

Will Johnny Depp be in Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

According to the producer’s statement, which was given recently in an interview with Sunday Times, he said “ not at this point. As per the sources and situation building up, it is unlikely to be a part of six installments. However, Pirates of the Caribbean is all about Jack sparrow. In case, if the depp is not in the movie, then there is a chance of witnessing the loss for sure. So, Jerry Bruckheimer should think and make a proper decision. As this series completely depends on depth.

Maybe this is the reason as he is involved with the Amber Heard case. Hopefully, it will not affect the career of depp in upcoming days. To know more about it, then you need to wait for some more days to check out.

Will there be a Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release date?

Like we mentioned earlier the producer has confirmed that the decision is yet to be taken further. So, this thing clearly shows that the movie involving Depp is not going to be released in 2022. However, we need to wait for some days or months to gather information on the arrival of the 6th part. Hopefully, it will happen and the fans will be really excited to welcome such a movie after a while. Especially after the case of Deep and Hearing, people are pretty much excited about welcoming him again in Pirates of the caribbean.

In order to gather such information, all you need to do is stay in touch with the genuine platforms which will be providing a good amount of information on depp. When you start to follow, you will experience the notifications. And, this thing will be supportive to gather more information regularly.

Will Johnny Depp return as Captain Jack Sparrow?

As the producer stated recently in an interview, Depp is unlikely to be a part of this movie as of now. However, the decision has yet to be made. In order to gather more information, then make sure to check out the right source. Hope it will be helpful for all the seekers who all are looking for a long time. At the end of the day, we should hope for his strong comeback in this movie. To know essential details, make sure to follow the respective genuine platforms available across the internet which will be helpful for the people all the time.

