Will Trump try to forgive himself?

In fact, as Trump approaches the end of his first (and perhaps only) term, he has wielded the power of forgiveness more boldly than ever. Even by his own established crony standards, Trump broke new ground last week by commuting the sentence of his former political adviser Roger Stone, for crimes Stone committed to protect Trump.

Now, there is only one line left that Trump has not yet crossed. Prepare yourself because it could happen soon: the first presidential pardon.

Mechanically, Trump would have to issue such a pardon while still in office. And forgiveness would need to cover you for anything you've done in the past. It would be as if Richard Nixon, instead of resigning and receiving a general pardon from his successor, Gerald Ford, was simply trying to forgive himself by leaving the White House.

Trump has ample incentive to preemptively save his own skin with a pardon (or at least try). Although current Justice Department policy advises against charging an incumbent president, the policy note repeatedly points out that a president can be charged after leaving office. Special Adviser Robert Mueller expressly stated in his report and congressional testimony that a president can be indicted after leaving office.

Trump faces possible post-presidency exposure on several fronts. Mueller exposed facts that possibly support the charges of obstruction of justice; More than 1,000 former federal prosecutors (including me) signed a letter concluding that Mueller's evidence would broadly support criminal charges against anyone other than an acting president. (Attorney General William Barr has hinted that, according to the Mueller report, he believes Trump did not commit obstruction, and Trump has repeated tweeted "Unobstructed").

Additionally, Department of Justice prosecutors in the Southern District of New York indicted and convicted former Trump attorney Michael Cohen for campaign finance offenses related to paying secret money to two women who allegedly had relationships with Trump; SDNY stated in a court filing that Cohen "acted in coordination with and under the direction of" Trump (transparently identified as "Individual-1"). The Manhattan district attorney continues to investigate Trump's involvement in the payments, last week he won a Supreme Court ruling rejecting Trump's claim for categorical immunity from a subpoena while in office (although a presidential pardon may not necessarily would exclude charges at the state level). Trump's story has evolved, but he has sometimes denied knowing about the payments.

And that's before looking at whether Trump committed crimes related to the Ukraine scandal, witness manipulation and retaliation, or even Stone's commutation last week.

Would a presidential pardon be legal? The short answer is that we are not sure, because no president has tried. The Constitution itself does not specify either of the two forms and there is no statute or jurisprudence on the subject. But you can already see how the battle lines are formed.

Trump certainly believes that he can forgive himself. He tweeted in June 2018, "As numerous law scholars have said, I have the absolute right to FORGIVE ME, but why would I do that if I have done nothing wrong?" In fact, some law scholars believe that the President can issue a pardon, pointing out the text of the Constitution itself, which does not impose that limit on the power of the pardon. Article II clearly states that the President "shall have the power to grant deferrals and pardons for crimes against the United States." If the Framers wanted to say that a president cannot forgive himself, the argument goes, they could have said it and said it.

The opposite view is that a presidential pardon would be unconstitutional and dangerous, or, at the very least, that even if a president tried to forgive himself, it would lead to an immediate impeachment. The Justice Department studied the issue during the Watergate scandal and concluded that "under the fundamental rule that no one can be a judge in his or her own case, the President cannot forgive himself." There is historical evidence that the framers of the Constitution did not intend to allow self-forgiveness; James Madison, for example, argued that "(i) if the President is suspiciously connected to anyone, and there is reason to believe that he will take refuge; the House of Representatives can impeach him." Even Trump's own personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, acknowledged that a pardon would be "unthinkable" and "would likely lead to an immediate impeachment trial."

But therein lies the catch. If Trump loses the election in November, he is likely to recognize that impeachment for the remaining months in office is extremely unlikely as a practical matter. Why would the House impeach a president when he walks out the door, and why will the Republican-controlled Senate vote to condemn? And if Trump issues a pardon on his last day in office, there will be no time for anyone to do anything about it.

That does not mean that a forgiveness by itself finally remains. But it would take a series of events to bring him down. A prosecutor would first have to impeach Trump, despite the pardon. Then the issue would be litigated in court, probably up to the Supreme Court. Given the weight of constitutional and historical authority (including the opinion of the Department of Justice and the stated intention of the Framers), a pardon in itself would probably not be valid; But there is almost no problem for Trump to at least try and see if it stays. A lean shield is better than no shield, at least for someone who cares more about self-protection than the rule of law.

With Stone's commutation, Trump has already crossed a line by using his constitutional power to help a political ally convicted of a crime directly related to the president himself. Trump could also try to forgive his own family members or other personal associates. Although that measure would be an unpleasant favoritism and its own treatment, it is almost certain that it would be constitutional and unprecedented; Former President Bill Clinton, on his last day in office, forgave his own half brother.

We still don't know, of course, if Trump will have the temerity to try to forgive himself. And if it does, it's not clear if the gambit would be successful. But here is one thing we can know for sure: if Trump tries to forgive himself, he would leave a permanent stain on his own historical legacy.

Now, your questions:

Chris (Nebraska): In the case involving the Manhattan district attorney's subpoena for President Trump's tax returns, what does it mean that the case has been sent to the lower courts for further action? Couldn't the Supreme Court have decided the case once and for all?

In its decision on the subpoena for the Manhattan district attorney looking for Trump records of a financial company, the Supreme Court ruled strictly on the sole argument that Trump is temporarily immune and does not need to comply with a grand jury subpoena while he is in office as president. The Court, by a 7-2 vote, flatly rejected Trump's argument, holding that "in our judicial system, 'the public has a right to every man's evidence'. From the early days of the Republic, 'every man' has included the President of the United States. "

However, now that the Court has removed Trump's presidential immunity claim, Trump can still challenge the subpoena, just as anyone can contest any subpoena in the normal course of criminal proceedings. For example, litigants sometimes seek to "void" (that is, essentially, block) a subpoena claiming that it is irrelevant to the case, is too broad, or violates a legal privilege such as the attorney-client privilege. In my experience, it is exceptionally difficult for a litigator to succeed in these claims. In 14 years as a prosecutor, I never had a subpoena revoked by a court, and I only saw that it happened to other prosecutors on very rare occasions.

So while Trump may still raise the normal objections that any litigator could raise, it's highly unlikely that he will succeed in lower courts to block the Manhattan prosecutor's subpoena. But it will take time to litigate the issue, including appeals, probably beyond the November elections.

Rick (New York): Does our system provide a way to challenge or reverse a pardon?

Probably not. The power of constitutional forgiveness is exceptionally broad: the President "will have the power to grant pardons and pardons for crimes against the United States, except in cases of impeachment." Apart from the clause "except in cases of dismissal", the Constitution does not establish any explicit limit or qualification on the President's power to forgive.

There is no precedent for a court or Congress to overturn or reverse a presidential pardon. At most, a president may, under certain limited circumstances, be able to reverse his own forgiveness before it becomes official. In 2008, then-President George W. Bush pardoned convicted felon Isaac Toussie, but later, upon learning that Toussie's father had made large donations to Republican political groups, he rescinded the pardon the next day. Administration officials alleged that the pardon had not yet been finalized because Toussie had not yet received a formal notification of the pardon.

There is only a limited and distant precedent for a president to revoke the forgiveness of a previous president. Former President Ulysses S. Grant revoked several pardons issued by his predecessor, in some cases claiming (like Bush) that the pardons were not final because no formal notice had been made to the recipients. In the more than 140 years since Grant, no president has attempted to rescind a pardon issued by a previous president.

Mike (California): Has the Michael Flynn case ended, or is there any way the case can continue?

Michael Flynn's case is not yet over. You will recall that Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his communications with a Russian diplomat. In June, a three-judge panel (divided by a two-to-one vote) of the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals ordered Judge Emmet Sullivan to dismiss the Flynn case, as requested by the Attorney General's Department of Justice. William Barr. The appeals court determined that the decision to prosecute or dismiss a case rests with the Executive Branch (through the Department of Justice) and not with the judiciary.

However, Judge Sullivan requested a new hearing of the Court of Appeals in session "en banc" (that is, the full Court of Appeals, consisting of 11 judges). The appeals court rarely grants such a review, but has suspended Flynn's proceedings while considering Sullivan's request, indicating at least some potential interest in granting a banc review. If the court grants the request, it will reconsider the original order dismissing the Flynn case. Otherwise, the case will end, unless Sullivan seeks and the Supreme Court grants the final review.

Three questions to see this week:

1. Now that Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied bail pending trial, will she try to cooperate with SDNY prosecutors?

2. Will the DC Circuit Court of Appeals grant an "en banc" review of the previous decision of a panel ordering the district court to dismiss the Michael Flynn case?

3. How fast will the Manhattan District Attorney and courts move to decide the remaining issues in the subpoena for Trump's tax returns?