Tom Hiddleston finally got a chance to be the main man when he starred in Loki, the hugely popular Disney+ series centering on Thor’s morally ambiguous brother. The English actor seized his chance and put in one of his best performances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now viewers are eagerly awaiting his return.

It’s looking likely that season 2 of Loki will drop in 2023, perhaps to get people excited for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It could be argued, though, that 2022 would be a better year to bring out Loki while the events from season one are still fresh in viewers’ memories.

Likely to Drop Before Ant-Man 3

Along with fleshing out one of the most popular characters in the MCU, Loki pushed the franchise into its next phase with the introduction of the multiverse. At the end of the season, Loki and Sylvie, played by Sophia Di Martino, managed to break through to find Jonathan Majors’ He Who Remains.

The mysterious character professed to being the keeper of the sacred timeline, ensuring that no other offshoots of this string of existence could break off on their own. However, when Sylvie opted to kill the intriguingly wise man, it led to all the timelines to split off from one another, thus unleashing the multiverse.

Fans had been expecting the multiverse for a while, and this triggering event has set up future films that will explore it further. The first will be Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness in May 2022, and this is likely to delve into more depth and detail about these various timelines. Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are also scheduled for release this year, but it’s currently unclear whether these will explore the multiverse.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be a multiversal movie, and it has already been confirmed that Majors will be in it as Kang the Conqueror. Therefore, it’s reasonable to expect Loki season 2 to drop within this window to generate hype. This is most likely to happen before the Ant-Man film drops in 2023.

A Release This Year Could Be More Successful

Marvel has always been shrewd with its release planning, and this has helped the studio generate more than $25 billion in revenue. However, there are some fans who believe that Loki should continue this year while the story is still fresh in viewers’ minds.

The Norse god themes that were found throughout Loki have arguably never been more popular in mainstream culture. God of War Ragnarok from Santa Monica Studio is set for release this year, following on from the popularity of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in 2020. Mobile titles like Vikings: War of Clans and The Last Vikings are also played by millions.

Hiddleston Could Be a Big Part of the MCU Moving Forward

There’s no doubt that Hiddleston will be itching to get back into character as the god of mischief, as the character has propelled him to the top of Hollywood. With the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Evans now out of the picture in the MCU, other stalwarts will be tasked with stepping up as leads of the franchise.

It is already clear that Benedict Cumberbatch will be one of the main protagonists in the MCU in the future and will be responsible for pulling in huge audiences. However, Hiddleston could also be one of the actors to fulfill this role. This is because he is already considered one of the best performers in the series, and his character is a fan favorite.

With Marvel planning on releasing Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk on Disney+ this year, it seems unlikely that there will be room for Loki season 2. Viewers will probably have to sit tight until next year to see the lovable god return, but it is likely to be worth the wait.