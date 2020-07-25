William Barr has a lot to explain about the actions on Michael Cohen (Opinion)

Trump has tried to stop publishing flattering books about him before, including in his recent and unsuccessful attempts to silence his former national security adviser John Bolton and Mary Trump, the President's niece. But Cohen's attempt to suppress the book is different from previous efforts because it uses (and abuses) the Justice Department's incarceration hammer. Bolton and Mary Trump have been sued in civil court, by the Trump Administration and President Trump's brother Robert, respectively, and those lawsuits are pending. If authors are found to violate valid confidentiality agreements, they could lose their book profits.

But Cohen lost his freedom, at least until a federal judge intervened, because the department withdrew him for refusing to give up his right to speak.

After a hearing on Thursday, United States District Court Judge Alvin Hellerstein agreed with Cohen's position, ruling that "the government's purpose to transfer Mr. Cohen of permission and seclusion at home to jail is retaliation … "because of his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book and discuss anything about the book or anything else he wants on social media." Judge Hellerstein ordered to release Cohen from prison.

The Prisons Office (which is part of the Justice Department) called the judges' claims "patently false" in a statement Thursday.

Of course, this is not the first time that a convicted criminal and former member of President Trump's inner circle has received special attention from the Department of Justice for Attorney General William Barr. We have seen how friends of the President, such as longtime political confidant Roger Stone and Michael Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser, both, not coincidentally, fell silent and refused to cooperate with authorities despite possessing information that could have incriminated Trump. rewarded for having his cases undermined by Barr in an unprecedented and egregious way.

However, Cohen received a completely different kind of special attention. He is serving a three-year sentence for a variety of crimes, including campaign financial fraud for his role in covering up Trump's relationship with a porn star by paying him money in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election. As part of his plea to court, Cohen indicated that Trump himself was involved in the secret money scheme. Trump has denied the relationship but admitted to authorizing payment.

While serving his sentence for those crimes, Cohen began writing his revealing Trump book, and revealed on Twitter on July 2 that the book is expected to arrive in late September.

A week later, when Cohen met with government officials to sign the homebound paperwork, the conditions included a very unusual clause that prohibits Cohen from having any communication with the media or using social media. Cohen refused to sign, and was arrested and sent back to prison.

As numerous constitutional scholars have confirmed, media disposition was blatantly illegal as a pre-speech restriction protected by the First Amendment, and should never have been included in the deal Cohen was asked to sign.

All of this raises serious questions about what the Justice Department did here, and these questions have not been adequately answered by official denials issued so far.

First, how did the pre-restraint provision get to Cohen's home confinement deal in the first place? Who wrote it? Who approved the agreement?

Second, who within the Justice Department knew about the insertion of the pre-restriction provision in the Cohen settlement before Cohen filed his lawsuit on it?

Finally, once the provision came to light and Cohen filed his civil lawsuit based on it, why did prosecutors try to defend it? Did they act in accordance with the directives of Washington DC in doing so? Was Barr or someone else at the Department of Justice, other than attorneys for the Southern District of New York, where the lawsuit was filed, been involved in crafting the government's litigation position in the civil lawsuit?

The involvement of the Justice Department in the apparent attempt to stop publication of an unflattering book for the President cries out for the investigation of Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department inspector general, and House members should add this issue to their long list of questions about William Barr. when he appears for testimony next week. It's a different level of abuse than he has previously been accused of participating, compared to criminal defendants close to Trump, but it's no less damaging to the already tense fabric of the department's integrity.