William Barr ordered authorities to clean up protesters near the White House

Barr and other senior officials from the agencies responsible for securing the White House had previously planned to secure a larger perimeter around Lafayette Square, a federally owned green space just north of the building, in response to fires and destruction caused by the protesters on Sunday night.

That plan, developed earlier on Monday, would have cleared the area that was later used for the president's walk to the nearby Episcopal Church of San Juan for a photo shoot at 4 p.m. ET, the official said.

But it never happened. When Barr arrived at Lafayette Square just after 6 p.m. In a scene that was captured by news cameras and caused the screams of the large peaceful crowd, the attorney general saw that the area had not been emptied and told police to clear the area, the official said.

If protesters faced federal police with resistance, crowd control measures should be implemented, Barr said, according to the official.