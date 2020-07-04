William Eggleston's color photos were shocking because of their banality

Written by Jacqui Palumbo

This article was published in collaboration with Artsy, the global platform for discovering and collecting art. The original article can be viewed here. In 2019, the pioneer of color photography, William Eggleston, and his family launched a foundation to preserve the artist's legacy. For more information on Eggleston's life work, click here.

When photographer William Eggleston arrived in Manhattan in 1967, he brought a suitcase full of color slides and prints taken from around the Mississippi Delta. They were scenes of low houses, blue skies, flat lands, and ordinary people from the southern United States, all of which would eventually become its iconic high chrome saturated shades.

In New York, Eggleston became friends with other photographers and future legends, Diane Arbus, Garry Winogrand and Lee Friedlander, who encouraged him to show John Szarkowski his work. As director of photography at the Museum of Modern Art, Szarkowski had a reputation as a kingmaker, known for taking risks with artists.

Eggleston was decidedly a risk. The self-taught photographer, born in Memphis, was an unknown talent, one whose challenging color work spoke of a habitual streak of rebellion. Eggleston was making vivid images of mundane scenes at a time when the only photographs considered art were black and white (color photography was generally reserved for shocking advertising campaigns, not fine art).

Untitled (circa 1983-1986) by William Eggleston. Credit: © Eggleston Artistic Trust / Courtesy Eggleston Artistic Trust and David Zwirner

Critics were horrified when Stephen Shore staged a one-man exhibition of color photographs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1971. However, Szarkowski, like Shore, saw a future with color photography and understood the silent and profound power of the work of Eggleston.

On May 25, 1976, Eggleston made his MoMA debut with a 75-copy show titled "William Eggleston's Guide." It was the first solo exhibition dedicated to color photography in the museum; The general acceptance of color photography still faced a barrier. But where other photographers like Shore and Saul Leiter had tried, with varying degrees of success, to figure it out, Eggleston wielded a hammer. The show and the accompanying monograph would become emblematic moments in the history of photography.

William Eggleston, Untitled, 1974 Credit: © Eggleston Artistic Trust / Courtesy Eggleston Artistic Trust and David Zwirner

In short, the work on display was a window to the southern United States. There was no heroicity in his photographs, no hidden political agendas in the details. Eggleston called his approach "democratically photographing," in which all subjects can be of interest, without one thing being more important than the other. A photograph of an empty living room, or a dog licking the water by the side of the road, or a woman sitting on the sidewalk in a parking lot were all the same in front of his lens.

Arguably Eggleston's most famous photograph is of a bare bulb exposed against a red roof, The vibrant cherry hue was enhanced through dye transfer processing, which became a hallmark of his practice. Entitled "Greenwood, Mississippi" (1973) but better known as "The Red Ceiling," it became one of the many works that secured Eggleston's legacy as "a great poet of the color red," as author Donna Tartt wrote a time at Artforum. The image is formally beautiful and haunting, like the progressive unease of a Hitchcock movie, of which the artist was a fan. "When you look at the tint," Eggleston once said of the job, "it's like red blood that's wet on the wall."

Untitled (c. 1973) by William Eggleston. Credit: © Eggleston Artistic Trust / Courtesy Eggleston Artistic Trust and David Zwirner

At first, critics saw no potential in his photographs, with some calling the "William Eggleston Guide" one of the worst shows of the year. In response to Szarkowski's description of Eggleston's images as "perfect," New York Times lead art critic Hilton Kramer wrote that they were "perfectly banal, perhaps" and "perfectly boring, certainly."

Although it bit at the time, the word "banal" has taken on a whole new meaning thanks to Eggleston and his critics. Eggleston's distinctive ability to find emotional resonance in the common has become a northern star for many photographers and filmmakers since then.

Untitled (1983) by William Eggleston. Credit: © Eggleston Artistic Trust / Courtesy Eggleston Artistic Trust and David Zwirner

The "William Eggleston Guide" was "criticized at the time for being crude and simplistic, like Robert Frank's" The Americans "before, when in reality it was alarmingly simple and completely complex," said British photographer Martin Parr in 2004 "Le It took a long time for people to understand Eggleston. "

Parr is just one of countless photographers who have found inspiration in the work of the Memphis artist. Others include Juergen Teller, Alex Prager, and Alec Soth. Eggleston's influence can also be seen on the big screen: David Lynch's "Blue Velvet" (1986), Gus Van Sant's "Elephant" (2003) and Sofia Coppola's "The Virgin Suicides" (1999) have elevated the ordinary to touching or touching. disturbing effect, as Sam Mendes' American Beauty (1999) becomes poetic about the deep majesty of a simple plastic bag in the wind.

Untitled (circa 1977) by William Eggleston. Credit: © Eggleston Artistic Trust / Courtesy Eggleston Artistic Trust and David Zwirner

Although Eggleston could not have known what an extraordinary effect it would have on visual culture, he was unfazed by both criticism and fanfare. "The controversy did not bother me in the least," he reflected in 2017. "The few critics who wrote about it were surprised that the photographs were in color, which seems crazy now and did so then. Also, they did not explain why what surprised them so much. For me, it seemed absurd. "

The 80-year-old photographer has never cared about what others think of him (Eggleston, after a one-day drink-induced nap, is said to have arrived late on the opening night of his MoMA debut). Growing up in a wealthy southern family, Eggleston loved music, but remained somewhat aimless, unable to graduate from any school and known for his infernal antics. That reputation hasn't changed much over the years, with a recent profile from Memphis Magazine noting that Eggleston's charm has been partially cultivated by his "penchant for guns, alcohol, chain smoking, mistresses and flamboyant behavior. "

Untitled (circa 1977) by William Eggleston. Credit: © Eggleston Artistic Trust / Courtesy Eggleston Artistic Trust and David Zwirner

Eggleston's career took shape after his first encounter with Henri Cartier-Bresson's iconic photo book, "The Decisive Moment" (1952). It turned out to be Eggleston's defining moment: Observing the use of light and shadow by the French visionary, he began to think about how he could apply those depths of tone using Kodachrome color film. Cartier-Bresson himself, who befriended, was less than enthusiastic about Eggleston's decision to use color. "You know, William," Cartier-Bresson once told him, "color sucks."

Undeterred by the skepticism of friends and critics alike, Eggleston forged his own path. The same year of the MoMA show, he filmed another work that is now highly appreciated. He was sent by Rolling Stone to Plains, Georgia, the hometown of presidential hopeful Jimmy Carter, on the eve of the national election. The series, titled "Election Eve" (1977), which contains no photos of Carter or his family, but the daily lives of Plains residents, has become one of Eggleston's most wanted books.

Untitled (circa 1969-1970) by William Eggleston. Credit: © Eggleston Artistic Trust / Courtesy Eggleston Artistic Trust and David Zwirner

In the past five decades, Eggleston has established himself as one of the most important photographers alive today. In March 2012, 36 of his prints were sold at Christie & # 39; s auction for $ 5.9 million. His photograph of a tricycle adorning the cover of the "William Eggleston Guide" monograph, titled "Untitled, 1970," broke the artist's personal record for a single work sold, at $ 578,500.

The artist's career has been marked by a guarantee in the way he sees the world; An idiosyncratic vision of what we see, but may be missing, every day. "I have a personal rule: never more than one photo," he told The Telegraph in a 2016 interview, "and I have never wished I had taken a different photo. It just so happens that I was right to start."