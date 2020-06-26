William Perry Pendley will be nominated to head the land management agency

Due to the long-standing vacancy in the top position of the Office of Land Management, Pendley has effectively led the agency since he was appointed deputy director last year. That position did not require confirmation from the Senate, but management did.
The upcoming nomination may give Pendley a firmer foundation to continue to lead the agency under federal law governing nominations and vacancies. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, the Republican chair of the committee overseeing the office, did not immediately respond to a request for comment after Friday afternoon's announcement.
Pendley's leadership of the office is currently under challenge from Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, a pro-guardian and whistleblowing legal group that has taken over the Trump administration. The group filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Interior for the temporary authority that the department has repeatedly conferred on Pendley and his counterpart who heads the National Park Service. The Justice Department has yet to respond to the lawsuit.
Home Secretary David Bernhardt said in a statement Friday that Pendley "is doing a great job, including acquiring more than 25,000 acres of public land for increased recreational access."
The department's statement also noted that Pendley "has decades of experience in federal land management policy as an attorney."
That experience includes advocating for ranchers in western states against the United States government when he led the conservative Mountain States Legal Foundation for 30 years.
CNN's investigation showed that Pendley criticized environmentalism in a 1992 speech delivered several years after he left the Interior Department of the Reagan administration. He told CNN that the comments had been taken out of context and were "irrelevant" to his current role in carrying out the policies of the Trump administration.
Pendley has also previously asked the federal government to sell its vast properties. The Office of Land Administration oversees more federal land than any other agency.
While at the helm, Pendley oversaw the relocation of the agency's headquarters from Washington to Colorado. Officials from the interior have argued that the measure will bring the agency's decision-making closer to the resources it manages, which are mainly found in western states. The forced movement led many career employees to leave the agency.
That relocation is one of several concerns Democrats have with the nomination. Senator Tom Udall of New Mexico said Friday that Pendley "does not have to run" the agency and called the relocation "nothing more than a transparent attempt to undermine the agency it oversees."