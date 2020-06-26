William Perry Pendley will be nominated to head the land management agency







A CNN investigation last year uncovered Pendley's comments criticizing science, climate change and environmentalism. In 2019, he said concerns about climate change stem from "kooks" who are "preaching fear." If confirmed, Pendley would head an agency with broad authority over fossil fuel extraction on federal land.

Due to the long-standing vacancy in the top position of the Office of Land Management, Pendley has effectively led the agency since he was appointed deputy director last year. That position did not require confirmation from the Senate, but management did.

The upcoming nomination may give Pendley a firmer foundation to continue to lead the agency under federal law governing nominations and vacancies. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, the Republican chair of the committee overseeing the office, did not immediately respond to a request for comment after Friday afternoon's announcement.

Pendley's leadership of the office is currently under challenge from Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, a pro-guardian and whistleblowing legal group that has taken over the Trump administration. The group filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Interior for the temporary authority that the department has repeatedly conferred on Pendley and his counterpart who heads the National Park Service. The Justice Department has yet to respond to the lawsuit.