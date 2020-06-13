William Sessions, FBI chief fired by President Clinton, dies

William S. Sessions, a former federal judge appointed by President Ronald Reagan to head the FBI and fired years later by President Bill Clinton, died Friday at his San Antonio home. He was 90 years old.

The sessions died of natural causes unrelated to the new coronavirus, said her daughter, Sara Sessions Naughton.

Sessions was a Justice Department attorney and federal career judge until Reagan appointed him FBI director in 1987. He modernized the office's technology, reviewed the FBI's fingerprint files, reassigned 325 counterintelligence agents after the end of the Cold War and focused the office's efforts on violent crime. .

His most enduring legacy may have been his commitment to affirmative action in an office that was historically dominated by white men. Sessions refused to fight the ruling of a federal judge favoring Hispanic agents, settled a civil rights lawsuit filed by black agent Donald Rochon, who was harassed by white agents, and resolved a lawsuit threatened by black agents.

All of which put him at odds with some FBI traditionalists. Clinton finally fired him in 1993, saying Sessions "could no longer effectively lead the office." He was accused of being a weak administrator who gave his wife Alice too much influence in the affairs of the office.

Alice Sessions spoke publicly in support of her husband, prompting many of her sponsors to plead with her to stop naming FBI officials who she believed were conspiring against her husband.

Sessions resisted pressure from Clinton to resign until the president finally fired him. Sessions said he refused to resign because he wanted to make sure the office was not politicized. An example of politicization, he said, is that the dissatisfaction of 10 employees can translate into ″ called ethical problems ″.

Alice Sessions said some officers misinformed the Justice Department's Office of Professional Responsibility, which released a report that undermined her husband's position. The report accused him of using government vehicles for personal travel, avoiding chauffeur-driven taxes, having a taxpayer-funded fence improperly built into his home, and using his position to receive a "love" deal on his home mortgage. .

He denied any wrongdoing. However, the FBI's morale plummeted and it became increasingly isolated from the office's employees.

Alice Sessions died last year. Non-Naughton survivors include sons Pete Sessions, a former Republican congressman from North Texas, as well as William L. Sessions and Mark Sessions.