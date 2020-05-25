William Shatner offers his services to NASA during the shutdown

William Shatner is no stranger to bizarre headlines, whether he forbids Reddit, shares feuds on Twitter, or earns prized horse semen. The 89 year old Star Trek The star is now appearing for a NASA mission, having previously expressed interest in accompanying Elon Musk to the stars. Shatner tweeted at NASA that he is ready to dress if necessary, and even included a mock image of himself with the slogan "Launch America."

Of course, Shatner was more specifically referring to the SpaceX Crew Dragon launch this week, and his trip to the International Space Station, which is currently scheduled for Wednesday, May 27. NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are currently on the mission, making it difficult to know whether the agency will have to accept their offer.

He also tagged himself as #AstroBill in the Tweet, which you can see below, and sparked a lot of support from his followers for the idea of ​​seeing the actor take flight:

Some fans quickly wondered where Shatner's old man is Star Trek the costume is, while others took the opportunity to pull memes from the classic series:

In fact, Bob Behnken also took the time to reply to Shatner's original tweet, posting like this:

How many people can say @WilliamShatner Did you offer to stop work for them? I appreciate the offer Captain! Hope you see us live when we take off! #LaunchAmerica https://t.co/uxjFNOYxSh – Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) May 20, 2020

Having Shatner in space would represent a satisfying move for Captain James T. Kirk, although it is probably unlikely now. That's not to say that Shatner hasn't done his part for NASA over the years, including voiceovers for official videos, and he even received a Distinguished Public Service Medal from the agency in 2014.

Only slightly more likely is Shatner's return as Kirk, though he recently ruled out the need to replay the character. The actor has also downplayed any chance of playing the role in one of the new Star Trek series, in part due to the physical strain of a television show, and Kirk's existing expulsion in Star Trek: Generations.

However, what do you think of Shatner's idea in space? As always, share your thoughts in the comment section below.